Delicious in Dungeon Anime Reveals New Theme Songs, More Cast in Video

New visual also revealed for show's 2nd part

Kadokawa revealed a new promotional video and a visual on Thursday for the second half of Studio Trigger 's television anime of Ryōko Kui 's Delicious in Dungeon ( Dungeon Meshi ) manga. Kadokawa also revealed the show's new opening and ending theme songs, as well as new characters and cast.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

sumika is performing the new opening theme song "Unmei" (Desiny) and Regal Lily is performing the ending theme song "Kirakira no Hai" (Glittering Ashes). The above video previews both songs.

The new cast members include:

Mitsuho Kambe as Izutsumi

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Yōko Hikasa as Maizuru

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Arisa Shida as Hien

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Akari Kitō ) as Benichidori

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Yoshino Furuya as Inutade

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Yū Kobayashi a Sissel

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Ryoko Kui,KADOKAWA/Delicious in Dungeon PARTNERS

The anime premiered on January 4 worldwide on, and is running for two consecutive(quarter of the year) until June.

The anime stars:

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon , where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!

Yoshihiro Miyajima ( SSSS.Dynazenon film, episode director for SSSS.Gridman ) is directing the Delicious in Dungeon anime at Trigger . Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Chimimo , Eternal Boys ) is overseeing the series scripts, Naoki Takeda (chief animation director for BNA: Brand New Animal ) is designing the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda ( Chrono Trigger , Xenoblade Chronicles , Black Butler: Book of Circus ) is composing the music.

Kui launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in February 2014, and ended the series on September 15.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.