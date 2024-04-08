The Kingdoms of Ruin Anime Gets Browser Game

CTW Inc. announced on Friday that the television anime adaptation of yoruhashi 's The Kingdoms of Ruin ( Hametsu no Ōkoku ) manga is inspiring an MMORPG titled The Kingdoms of Ruin Endless Rebellion .

Image courtesy of CTW Inc. ©2023 yoruhashi/MAG Garden,“The Kingdoms of Ruin” Project © CTW, INC. All rights reserved.

The HTML 5 game will be playable on browser, PC, and tablet. It will feature PvP and PvE gameplay. Pre-registrations for the game are open. The game will be available in English.

CTW Inc. describes the game:

Players assume the role of the protagonist, Adonis, who wields written-style summoning magic, and training companions and enhancing their magical abilities. Join forces with them to have mankind feel your revenge through various content, both PvP and PvE!

yoruhashi

The television anime of yoruhashi's manga premiered on October 6. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and is also streaming an English dub.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Humanity long lived in harmony with witches, but an advanced scientific revolution has made the powers of a witch unnecessary. Succumbing to resentment and fear, the greatest nation in the world begins a brutal witch hunt and eliminates all witches from the land. After being forced to watch his beloved teacher die, Adonis, a witch's apprentice, swears revenge on the empire that took everything away from him. It's a bloody battle between science and magic in this thrilling new manga series!

yoruhashi launched the ongoing manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in April 2019. The manga also runs on the Manga Doa , Mag Comi , and pixiv Comic websites.

