Undead Unluck TV Anime Adds 3 to English Dub Cast

© 戸塚慶文／集英社・アンデッドアンラック製作委員会

announced three new members of the English cast on Tuesday for the television anime of'smanga ahead of the final arc of the season.

The newly added cast members include:

Anne Yatco as Anno Un

as Anno Un Suzie Yeung as Bunny (Backs)

as Bunny (Backs) Risa Mei as Yusai

Tony Oliver is directing the Dub at Bang Zoom! Studios.

The series' Dub began on December 13 on Disney+ , Disney+ Hotstar, and Star+ markets internationally.

The anime's world premiere was held at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo on October 1, before its television premiere on October 6. The anime is streaming on Hulu . The series ended with its 24th episode on March 23.

TMS Entertainment describes the anime:

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for.

The anime reunites the main staff of the Fire Force anime. Yuki Yase directed the anime at david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ). Hideyuki Morioka designedthe characters for animation, and Kenichiro Suehiro composed the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS produced and planned the anime.

Queen Bee performs the opening theme song "01," and Kairi Yagi performs the ending theme song "know me..."

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (up-and-coming manga awards) in August 2020.

Source: Press release