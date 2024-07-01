Muse Asia Licenses The Elusive Samurai, SHY Season 2 Anime

Anime premieres in Japan on July 6

© 松井優征／集英社・逃げ上手の若君製作委員会

The Elusive Samurai

announced last Friday that it has licensed the television anime of's) manga, as well as the second season of the anime adaptation of'smanga.

Muse Asia will announce distribution details for The Elusive Samurai at a later date. The anime will premiere in Japan on July 6.

The anime will star rookie voice actress Asaki Yuikawa as Hojo Tokiyuki and Yūichi Nakamura as Suwa Yorishige.

The cast includes:

Yuta Yamazaki (assistant director for Wonder Egg Priority , series director for both Love Rice series) is directing the anime at CloverWorks , and Yasushi Nishiya (chief animation director for Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us , Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! ) is designing the characters.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both simultaneously releasing new chapters of the manga in English digitally as they debut in Japan.

Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print, and the company describes the first volume:

After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 実樹ぶきみ（秋田書店）／SHY製作委員会

Muse Asia

SHY

will begin streaming the second season ofon Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. GMT +8. The anime will premiere in Japan on Monday.

The first season debuted in Japan in October 2023. Muse Asia streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Masaomi Andō ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish , School-Live! ) directed the series at studio 8-Bit ( Blue Lock , Encouragement of Climb ). Kōsaku Taniguchi was the assistant director, Yasuhiro Nakanishi wrote and oversaw the series scripts, Yūichi Tanaka was the main character designer, and Hinako Tsubakiyama composed the music. MindaRyn performed the opening theme song "Shiny Girl."

Yen Press is releasing the manga series in English, and it describes the story:

Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!

Source: Muse Asia 's Facebook page (link 2)





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.