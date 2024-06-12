Shy Anime's Season 2 Unveils Promo Video, Visual, More Cast, Opening Theme, July 1 Premiere

The staff for the second season of the anime adaptation of Bukimi Miki 's SHY manga unveiled the main promotional video, visual, additional cast, and July 1 premiere on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews the opening theme song "WILLSHINE" by PassCode:

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 実樹ぶきみ（秋田書店）／SHY製作委員会

The newly announced cast includes:

Wataru Hatano as Century

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 実樹ぶきみ（秋田書店）／SHY製作委員会

Hiro Shimono as Tokimaru

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 実樹ぶきみ（秋田書店）／SHY製作委員会

Izumi Kitta as Kwabara

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 実樹ぶきみ（秋田書店）／SHY製作委員会

The new season will premiere on July 1 on TV Tokyo and other networks.

The new cast members for the second season include:

Kotori Koiwai as Ai Tennoji

as Ai Tennoji Hitomi Ueda as Utsuro

Image via Shy anime's Twitter account © 実樹ぶきみ（秋田書店）／SHY製作委員会

The first season debuted in Japan in October 2023. streamed the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English

Masaomi Andō ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish , School-Live! ) directed the series at studio 8-Bit ( Blue Lock , Encouragement of Climb ). Kōsaku Taniguchi was the assistant director, Yasuhiro Nakanishi wrote and oversaw the series scripts, Yūichi Tanaka was the main character designer, and Hinako Tsubakiyama composed the music. MindaRyn performs the opening theme song "Shiny Girl."

Yen Press is releasing the manga series in English, and it describes the story:

Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!

Miki first published Shy in the Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine as a one-shot manga in January 2017, and then began serializing the manga in the same magazine in August 2019. The manga's 24th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 8.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.