Killing My Sensei Softly Manga Listed to End With 8th Volume

8th volume ships simultaneously with 7th volume on October 7

Killing My Sensei Softly

Amazon is listing the eighth compiled book volume of's) manga as the final volume. The volume will ship on October 7 simultaneously with the manga's seventh volume.

The manga is available in English through Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global website, and it describes the manga:

After school, Sensei tutors me in secret. My classmates think we have some sort of relationship, but they've got it all wrong. Sensei is a serial killer, and I am his apprentice. "Sensei, please teach me how to murder." A dark love unfolds between a serial killer Sensei and his devoted apprentice!

Hanten launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Online manga website in October 2017. Square Enix released the manga's sixth volume in February 2021.

