Magilumiere Co. Ltd. Anime Reveals 2nd Key Visual, Opening Theme Song Artist, October 4 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki 's Magilumiere Co. Ltd. manga the second key visual, opening theme song artist, and October 4 debut.

Mafumafu performs the opening theme song "Order Made" (or "Made to Order").

The anime will premiere on October 4 at 11:00 p.m. JST on NTV 's "Friday Anime Night" block.

© 岩田雪花・青木裕／集英社・株式会社マジルミエ製作委員会

The anime stars:

Moe 's Masahiro Hiraoka (CG director on second One-Punch Man TV anime, Planet With ) is directing the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff , and Shingo Nagai ( Girly Air Force , Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama is designing the characters. Makoto Miyazaki ( One-Punch Man , Spy×Family ) is composing the music, and Masafumi Mima is in charge of sound production.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus release the manga in English, and MANGA Plus describes the magical girl workplace story:

“Magical Girl”? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called “Kaii.” Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and…?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!

Writer Iwata and artist Aoki launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2021, and Shueisha published the 12th compiled book volume on June 4. Viz Media physically released the manga's first volume in English on March 19.