Live-Action Oshi no Ko Reveals 2 Cast Members, Trailer for Sequel Film

The official website for the live-action series of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga revealed on Thursday two new cast members and a trailer for the live-action sequel film Oshi no Ko -The Final Act- .

Kazunari Ninomiya will play Hikaru Kamiki. Sōya Kurokawa will play the young version.

The website posted an updated visual for the film:

Oshi no Ko

The live-actionseries debuted its first six episodes onworldwide on November 28. The sequel film will open after the series in theaters on December 20.

The cast includes:

The filmmaker known by the mononym Smith ( Inside Mari , I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die , music videos for Ikimono-gakari , Ketsumeishi , Snow Man ) is directing the film. Director and former actress Hana Matsumoto ( Kimi to Nara Koi o Shitemite mo ) is helming the TV series with Smith . Ayako Kitagawa ( Tokyo Love Story , Laid-Back Camp ) is writing the scripts, and the band fox capture plan ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye ) is composing the music. Toei 's Ryūsuke Imoto is producing.



The series features a new theme song and artist in every episode. The in-story idol unit B-Komachi perform the film's ending theme song "Shining Song."

The television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The second season premiered on July 3, and ended in October. A third season has been green-lit.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020, and ended the manga on November 14. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. The manga has over 17.5 million copies in circulation. The manga will have 16 volumes.