8-episode series premieres on November 28, sequel film opens in Japan on December 20

The staff for the live-action adaptation of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga unveiled 28 new cast members on Sunday.

Kōtarō Yoshida as Ichigo Saitō

Kana Kurashina as Miyako Saitō

Nobuaki Kaneko as Taishi Gotanda

Kazuto Mokudai as Ryōsuke

Haru Iwakawa as young Aqua (right in image below)

Yuna Saitō as young Ruby (left in image below)

Yuzuna Kato as young Kana Arima

Kurumi Inagaki as Sarina Tendoji

Mari Hamada as Eriko Kawamura

Original B Komachi Members

Yuina Sakai

Momoca Kanekiyo

Mahiru Saitō

Aimi Nakano

"Ima kara Gachi Koi Hajimemasu" reality show co-stars

naenano as Yuki Sumi (second from right in image above)

Tōtarō as Nobuyuki Kumano (rightmost in image above)

Hiromu Kuroda as Kengo Morimoto (leftmost in image above)

Yumi Adachi as Yoriko Kichijōji

Jun Kaname as Masaya Kaburagi

Hideyoshi Kan as Melt Narushima

Anna Ishii as Monemone Anemone

Terunosuke Takezai as Himura

Sho Aoyagi as Masanori Shima

Hina Kikuchi as Mako Azami

Mirai Shida as Abiko Samejima

Aoi Nakamura as Sumiaki Raida

Junki Tozuka as GOA

Kōki Yamashita as Taiki Himekawa

Toshinori Omi as Toshiro Kindaichi

The live-action adaptation also revealed a new teaser visual, which includes the newly announced cast:

Oshi no Ko

Thelive-action series will debut onworldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film will then premiere after the series in theaters on December 20.

Previously announced cast includes:

The filmmaker known by the mononym Smith ( Inside Mari , I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die , music videos for Ikimono-gakari , Ketsumeishi , Snow Man ) is directing the film. Director and former actress Hana Matsumoto ( Kimi to Nara Koi o Shitemite mo ) is helming the TV series with Smith . Ayako Kitagawa ( Tokyo Love Story , Laid-Back Camp ) is writing the scripts, and the band fox capture plan ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye ) is composing the music. Toei 's Ryūsuke Imoto is producing.



The television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The second season premiered on July 3.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).



