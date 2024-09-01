The television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVEstreamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub. The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The second seasonpremiered on July 3.
Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and Mengo Yokoyari (Scum's Wish).
The "MF Bunko J Natsu no Gakuensai 2024" (MF Bunko J Summer School Festival 2024) livestream event on Sunday revealed the Classroom of the Elite anime will get a fourth season that will cover the first semester of the Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 (Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e 2-nen Sei Hen) light novels. The first season premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, an...
Monogatari outshines all others for two weeks in a row, and displaces Yatagarasu for position #2 in the cumulative. Find out how your favorite shows stacked up according to viewer votes.― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season,
Even the mecha-on-mecha battles of Gundam Breaker 4 come second to the real core gameplay hook of collecting thousands of plastic parts to smash together to create the ultimate Gunpla figure.― I love Mobile Suit Gundam, and I have relished the dozens upon dozens of hours I have spent learning to build my own Gunpla model kits over the last few years (it was the nerdy and time-consuming new hobby tha...
Bring the magic to life with this romance fantasy isekai. Secure your stunning limited-edition hardcover box set of “The Tyrant's Etiquette Tutor” today!― It's a tale as old as time… or is it? Livia Blanche is the elegant and cold daughter of a Duke who upholds noble etiquette above all else. Croft is a lonely Emperor shrouded in dark rumors in dire need of a proper court education. It seems like t...
As is par for the course for Science SARU, the more surreal things get, the better this colorful film looks.― The Colors Within is not your standard coming-of-age anime for one simple reason: the complete and total lack of melodrama. No dark secrets are hiding in the wings and no painful love triangles to get caught up in. There are no moments where the characters scream and cry as the music swells ...
Also, Brazilian Miku, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and some adult visual novels.― Welcome back, folks! I discovered over the weekend: I don't think I like elk burgers. A local bar in my town offered them and I was feeling adventurous, but elk tastes a bit too game-y. Parmesan rosemary fries are killer, though. Also, my review for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI CHRONICLES went up earlier thi...
From films, TV series, and OVAs to novels, manga, and art books, join us for this exhaustive deep dive into everything Ghost in the Shell—and we mean everything.― Back in 1995, Shirow Masamune was already renowned in the West for his manga (and their respective anime adaptations) Appleseed and Dominion Tank Police. Fan excitement was high for his next big manga, Ghost in the Shell (GitS), first pub...
Child of Kamiari Month's Riko Nagase, My Girlfriend's Child's Kōta Nomura star― The television broadcaster MBS opened a web page on Friday to announce the live-action series adaptation of Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru) manga. Riko Nagase (Child of Kamiari Month, live-action Insomniacs After School) and Kōta Nomura (live-action My Girlfriend's Child, Perfect P...
Hirokazu Yasuhara's manga follows arcade worker who exchanges diaries with British girl― Hirokazu Yasuhara announced on X/Twitter on Thursday that his Game Center Shо̄jo to Ibunka Kо̄ryū (Cultural Exchange With Game Center Girl) manga is getting an anime adaptation. Yasuhara shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement: Yasuhara debuted the manga on X/Twitter in 2019 before it received a s...
This week, Steve and Chris use the whole Dirty Pair Kickstarter/Crunchyroll acquisition fiasco to explore the relationship between crowdfunding and anime.― This week, Steve and Chris use the whole Dirty Pair Kickstarter/Crunchyroll acquisition fiasco to look into the relationship between crowdfunding and anime. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not...
You're seriously telling me this franchise of all things doesn't include HORSE as an option for its basketball mini-game?― Getting the foal-cal mobile game for Uma Musume Pretty Derby in English has oddly proved a pipe dream thus far for fans of the anthropomorphized racehorse girls. In the meantime, players are presented with a horse of a different color to hop onto with Party Dash: a sports-festiv...
GB4 is a customizer's dream, we're here to show all the ways that you can customize your experience!― You could build 3,814,697,265,625,000,000,000 unique custom Gunpla (or thereabouts, we're still counting!), and just be scratching the surface of what's possible in GUNDAM BREAKER 4! GB4 is a customizer's dream, we're here to show all the ways that you can customize your experience! 1. Customize you...
Despite the low-quality reputation that compilation films tend to have, I'd go so far as to say Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp is the best single compilation anime film I've ever seen.― While anime compilation films are nothing new, Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp, isn't made up of footage from a TV show. Rather, it is the combination of three films: Kizumonogatari Part 1: Tekketsu (2016), Kizumonogatari P...
Ahead of it's Netflix premiere, we spoke with the Terminator Zero director-writer team about the AI apocalypse and exploring James Cameron's sci-fi world.― Leading into the Terminator Zero premiere panel at Anime NYC Saturday night, a bit of the show's soundtrack started playing with that iconic Terminator "du-dum du-du-dum" beat. Just a couple of "du-dum du-du-dum" in, one audience member started ...