News
Live-Action Oshi no Ko Series, Film Unveil 28 Cast Members

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
8-episode series premieres on November 28, sequel film opens in Japan on December 20

The staff for the live-action adaptation of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko manga unveiled 28 new cast members on Sunday.

Kōtarō Yoshida as Ichigo Saitō
ko1
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・東映 ©赤坂アカ×横槍メンゴ／集英社・2024 映画【推しの子】製作委員会
Kana Kurashina as Miyako Saitō
ko2
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Nobuaki Kaneko as Taishi Gotanda
ko3
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Kazuto Mokudai as Ryōsuke
ko4
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Haru Iwakawa as young Aqua (right in image below)

Yuna Saitō as young Ruby (left in image below)
ko5
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Yuzuna Kato as young Kana Arima
ko6
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Kurumi Inagaki as Sarina Tendoji
ko7
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Mari Hamada as Eriko Kawamura
ko8
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Original B Komachi Members
Yuina Sakai
Momoca Kanekiyo
Mahiru Saitō
Aimi Nakano
ko9
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
"Ima kara Gachi Koi Hajimemasu" reality show co-stars
naenano as Yuki Sumi (second from right in image above)
Tōtarō as Nobuyuki Kumano (rightmost in image above)
Hiromu Kuroda as Kengo Morimoto (leftmost in image above)
ko10
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Yumi Adachi as Yoriko Kichijōji
ko11
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Jun Kaname as Masaya Kaburagi
ko12
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Hideyoshi Kan as Melt Narushima
ko13
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Anna Ishii as Monemone Anemone
ko14
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Terunosuke Takezai as Himura
ko15
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Sho Aoyagi as Masanori Shima
ko16
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Hina Kikuchi as Mako Azami
ko17
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Mirai Shida as Abiko Samejima
ko18
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Aoi Nakamura as Sumiaki Raida
ko19
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Junki Tozuka as GOA
ko20
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Kōki Yamashita as Taiki Himekawa
ko21
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
Toshinori Omi as Toshiro Kindaichi
ko22
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
The live-action adaptation also revealed a new teaser visual, which includes the newly announced cast:

kovi
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account
gqbzq8kaiauts1i.jfif
Image via Oshi no Ko live-action's X/Twitter account
The Oshi no Ko live-action series will debut on Amazon Prime worldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film will then premiere after the series in theaters on December 20.

Previously announced cast includes:

The filmmaker known by the mononym Smith (Inside Mari, I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die, music videos for Ikimono-gakari, Ketsumeishi, Snow Man) is directing the film. Director and former actress Hana Matsumoto (Kimi to Nara Koi o Shitemite mo) is helming the TV series with Smith. Ayako Kitagawa (Tokyo Love Story, Laid-Back Camp) is writing the scripts, and the band fox capture plan (Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye) is composing the music. Toei's Ryūsuke Imoto is producing.

The television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub. The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The second season premiered on July 3.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) and Mengo Yokoyari (Scum's Wish).


Sources: Oshi no Ko live-action series' X/Twitter account, Eiga.com

