Live-Action Oshi no Ko Series to Feature 8 Theme Song Artists

Amazon Prime Video Japan revealed in a playlist video on Wednesday that the live-action television adaptation of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga will feature a new theme song artist in every episode.

The video previews the eight theme songs.

The songs and artists for each episode include:

Episode 1 - "Akuma" (Devil) by MY FIRST STORY

Episode 2 - "Sōsō Fuitsu" (Sincerely Yours) by Rokudenashi

Episode 3 - "Orange Juice" by Da-iCE

Episode 4 - "Past die Future" by I's

Episode 5 - "Ee gana" (It'll Be Fine) by Yabai T-Shirts Yasan

Episode 6 - "Ranran Rhapsody" (Blazing Rhapsody) by WANIMA

Episode 7 - "Ugoku Ten p" (Moving Point P) by Wednesday Campanella

Episode 8 - "Revenge" by Umeda Cypher

I's is the band of vocalist/guitarist ano , who also plays Memcho in the live-action series. She wrote the lyrics and musics for the song "Past die Future."

Amazon Music is providing a playlist of all songs "Drama and Movie Oshi no Ko Playlist," managed by lead actor Kaito Sakurai .

Oshi no Ko

Amazon Prime

The live-actionseries will debut onworldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film will then premiere after the series in theaters on December 20.

The cast includes:

The filmmaker known by the mononym Smith ( Inside Mari , I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die , music videos for Ikimono-gakari , Ketsumeishi , Snow Man ) is directing the film. Director and former actress Hana Matsumoto ( Kimi to Nara Koi o Shitemite mo ) is helming the TV series with Smith . Ayako Kitagawa ( Tokyo Love Story , Laid-Back Camp ) is writing the scripts, and the band fox capture plan ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye ) is composing the music. Toei 's Ryūsuke Imoto is producing.



The television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The second season premiered on July 3, and ended earlier this month. A third season has been green-lit.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. The manga has over 17.5 million copies in circulation. The manga started its final arc titled "Hoshi ni Yume ni" (Toward the Stars and Dreams) on June 27, and will end on November 14. The manga will have 16 volumes.