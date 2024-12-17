The Shiunji Family Children Anime's 1st Video Unveils Ending Song, April Debut

5 title characters perform "LIKE YOU o(>< = ><)o LOVE YOU?" ending song

The staff for the television anime of Reiji Miyajima 's manga The Shiunji Family Children ( Shiunji-ke no Kodomo-tachi ) unveiled on Monday the anime's first promotional video and April premiere. The video announces and previews the ending theme song "LIKE YOU o(>< = ><)o LOVE YOU?" as performed by the "Shiunji Family Children" (specifically, Banri as voiced by Chika Anzai , Seiha as voiced by Marika Kōno , Ōka as voiced by Rie Takahashi , Minami as voiced by Hana Hishikawa , and Kotono as voiced by Kana Ichinose ).

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 宮島礼吏・白泉社/「紫雲寺家の子供たち」製作委員会

Yūichirō Umehara as Arata Shiunji

as Arata Shiunji Chika Anzai as Banri Shiunji

as Banri Shiunji Marika Kōno as Seiha Shiunji

as Seiha Shiunji Rie Takahashi as Ōka Shiunji

as Ōka Shiunji Hana Hishikawa as Minami Shiunji

as Minami Shiunji Kana Ichinose as Kotono Shiunji

as Shiunji Chiaki Kobayashi as Shion Shiunji

The anime stars:

Ryouki Kamitsubo ( Abnormal Physiology Seminar , Hidamari Sketch ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Noboru Kimura ( Skate-Leading Stars , AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline ) is in charge of series scripts, and Miki Mutō (chief animation director for My Senpai Is Annoying , Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ) is designing the characters and serving as the chief animation director. Akki , Ginnojō Hoshi, and Shōta Horie (Directed by PHYZ) are composing the music.

Yen Press licensed the manga and will publish the second volume in English on September 17. Yen Press describes the story:

The love between brother and sister. The love between man and woman. That which is most forbidden is most unyielding. The two sons and five daughters of the Shiunji family shine like brilliant gems, each with intelligence and beauty in equal measure. And with the pedigree of their wealthy father behind them, how could they not be the talk of the town? Eldest son Arata has spent his life being tossed around by the whims of his colorful sisters, yet a little teasing won't stop him from valuing his family over anything and anyone else. But when his youngest sister turns fifteen, their father reveals a long-hidden secret of the Shiunji “siblings” and knocks Arata's world off its axis…

Miyajima launched the manga on his Fanbox account on February 22, 2022, and in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine on February 25 that same year. Hakusensha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 17. The manga went on hiatus in June 2022 so that Miyajima could maintain a steady drawing schedule, and the series returned in November 2022.

Miyajima's Rent-A-Girlfriend manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 37th volume also on July 17. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English, and released the 25th volume on July 2.

The Rent-A-Girlfriend manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The show's second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll once again streamed the second season as it aired. The anime's third season premiered in July 2023, and Crunchyroll streamed the season worldwide except in Asia. The anime will get a fourth season in 2025.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.