Yuna Kamakura, Hōchū Ōtsuka Join Cast of From Bureaucrat to Villainess Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated!, the television anime adaptation of Michiro Ueyama's Akuyaku Reijō Tensei Oji-san (The Middle-Aged Man that Reincarnated as a Villainess) manga, revealed two more cast members on Thursday.
The new cast members include:
The anime will star:
- Kazuhiko Inoue as Kenzaburō Tondabayashi
- M.A.O as Grace Auvergne
- Akira Sekine as Anna Doll
- Kaito Ishikawa as Virgile Vierge
- Yūichirō Umehara as Richard Verseau
- Ryōta Suzuki as Auguste Lion
- Takuma Nagatsuka as Pierre Gemeaux
- Seiichirō Yamashita as Lambert Balance
- Aoi Koga as Lucas Vierge
- Akio Ōtsuka as Leopold Auvergne
- Yū Sasahara as Josette
- Yūki Kuwahara as Francette Mercure
- Tomoyo Kurosawa as Hinako Tondabayashi
- Takako Honda and Mitsuko Tondabayashi
Tetsuya Takeuchi (I couldn't become a hero, so I reluctantly decided to get a job. chief animation director, director of Yuri Seijin Naoko-san) is directing the anime at Ajia-do. Shingo Irie (scriptwriter for Golden Kamuy first four seasons, all three seasons of Log Horizon) is overseeing the series scripts, Haruka Matsunae (Ascendance of a Bookworm) is designing the characters, and Yuki Miyamoto (key animation for Ascendance of a Bookworm) is the monster designer. Music composers include: Natsumi Tabuchi, Misaki Tsuchida, Tsugumi Tanaka, Reiko Abe, and Kaho Sawada.
Cider Girl is performing the opening theme song "Choose!!!"
The manga centers on Kenzaburō Tondabayashi, a 52-year-old public servant who one day gets into a traffic accident. When he regains consciousness, he finds himself reincarnated into a fantasy world's academy, reborn now as the haughty Grace Auvergne, daughter of a duke.
Ueyama (Zoids, Tsumanuda Fight Town) launched the manga in Shonengahosha's Monthly Youngking Ours GH magazine in March 2020.
Source: From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated! anime's website via Ota-Suke