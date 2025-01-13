News
HIDIVE Reveals English Dub Casts for How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer, Loner Life in Another World Anime
posted on by Anita Tai
HIDIVE announced the release dates and English dub casts for the television anime of Nana Aokawa's How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer (Gо̄kon ni Ittara Onna ga Inakatta Hanashi) manga, as well as the television anime of Shoji Goji's Loner Life in Another World (Hitoribotchi no Isekai Kōryaku) light novel series, on Monday.
The English dub for How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer will premiere on February 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
It stars:
- Jeremy Gee as Tokiwa
- Jade Kelly as Suo
- Benjamin McLaughlin as Hagi
- Bryson Baugus as Asagi
- Annie Wild as Kohaku
- Katelyn Barr as Fuji
Shannon Reed is directing the dub.
The English dub for Loner Life in Another World will debut on February 12 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
It stars:
- Nathan Wilson as Haruka
- Monica Rial as Class Rep
- Alyssa Marek as Cooking Girl
- Ben McLaughlin as Delinquent A
- Andrew Love as Delinquent B
- James Marler as Delinquent E
- Shane Fenimore as Delinquent F
- Hilary Haag as Elf
- Elissa Cuellar as Fish Girl
- Karlii Hoch as Gal A
- Natalie Rial as Gal D
- Kira Vincent as Gal Leader
- John Hallmark as Gatek
- Allison Sumrall as Girl Shield
- Alissa Simmons as Gymnastics Girl
- Shannon Emerick as Handicraft Girl
- Jack Stansbury as Jock A
- Blake Weir as Jock B
- Jovan Jackson as Jock C
- John Gremillion as Jock E
- Kalin Coates as Lady Knight A
- Olivia Swasey as Library Commissioner/Monk
- Blake Shepard as Nerd A
- Joshua Swasey as Nerd B
- Greg Ayres as Nerd C
- Joe Daniels as Nerd D
- Brittney Karbowski as Nudist Girl
- Scott Gibbs as Ofter
- Adam Gibbs as Tanaka
- Genevieve Simmons as Vice Rep A
- Christina Kelly as Vice Rep B
- Luci Christian as Vice Rep C
- Juliet Simmons as Volleyball Girl
- Emi Lo as Volleyball Girl B
John Swasey is directing the dub.
The How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer anime debuted on October 4 on Tokyo MX at 1:30 a.m. JST (effectively, October 5). HIDIVE is streaming the series.
Kazuomi Koga (The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases, Mahjong Soul Kan!!, Pokémon XY) directed the show. Deko Akao (Komi Can't Communicate, Arakawa Under the Bridge, The Case Study of Vanitas) was in charge of the series scripts. TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND composed the series' music. Ashi Productions (The tale of outcasts) animated the series.
The Loner Life in Another World series debuted in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji on October 3. HIDIVE is streaming the anime.
Akio Kazumi (Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis) directed the anime at Hayabusa Film and Passione. Kenta Ihara (The Blue Wolves of Mibu, Ishura) was in charge of the series scripts, and Keiya Nakano (Hamidashi Creative, Keijo!!!!!!!!) designed the characters. Toshiya Washida (Hellsing Ultimate) and Hanako Kikuchi (Let's Make a Mug Too key animation) were the sub-character and monster designers.
Source: HIDIVE