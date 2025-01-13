HIDIVE Reveals English Dub Casts for How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer, Loner Life in Another World Anime

English dubs debut on February 19, February 12 respectively

HIDIVE announced the release dates and English dub casts for the television anime of Nana Aokawa 's How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer ( Gо̄kon ni Ittara Onna ga Inakatta Hanashi ) manga, as well as the television anime of Shoji Goji 's Loner Life in Another World ( Hitoribotchi no Isekai Kōryaku ) light novel series, on Monday.

The English dub for How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer will premiere on February 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

It stars:

Shannon Reed is directing the dub .

The English dub for Loner Life in Another World will debut on February 12 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

It stars:

John Swasey is directing the dub .

The How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer anime debuted on October 4 on Tokyo MX at 1:30 a.m. JST (effectively, October 5). HIDIVE is streaming the series.

Kazuomi Koga ( The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases , Mahjong Soul Kan!! , Pokémon XY ) directed the show. Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , Arakawa Under the Bridge , The Case Study of Vanitas ) was in charge of the series scripts. TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND composed the series' music. Ashi Productions ( The tale of outcasts ) animated the series.

The Loner Life in Another World series debuted in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji on October 3. HIDIVE is streaming the anime.

Akio Kazumi ( Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis ) directed the anime at Hayabusa Film and Passione . Kenta Ihara ( The Blue Wolves of Mibu , Ishura ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Keiya Nakano ( Hamidashi Creative , Keijo!!!!!!!! ) designed the characters. Toshiya Washida ( Hellsing Ultimate ) and Hanako Kikuchi ( Let's Make a Mug Too key animation) were the sub-character and monster designers.



