Orb: On the Movements of the Earth Anime Casts Atsumi Tanezaki

Tanezaki voices young Albert Brudzewski in anime's second-to-last episode

The official website for the anime of Uoto 's Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite ( Orb: On the Movements of the Earth ) manga revealed on Tuesday that Atsumi Tanezaki will join the anime's cast as the young Albert Brudzewski, the baker who lost his academic curiosity after a certain incident. Tanezaki's version of the character will appear in the 24th episode on Saturday. The anime has 2 episodes left, with the 25th episode as the final one.

The anime stars:

Kenichi Shimizu ( Parasyte -the maxim- , All Out!! ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Shingo Irie ( Hakata Mentai! Pirikarako-chan , AFTERLOST ) is in charge of series scripts. Masanori Shino ( Black Lagoon , Digimon Adventure tri. , No Guns Life ) is designing the characters. kensuke ushio ( Liz and the Blue Bird , A Silent Voice , The Heike Story ) is composing the music. Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director.

sakanaction performs the opening theme song "Kaijū" (Monster). yorushika performed the first ending theme song "Aporia," and the new ending theme song "Hebi" (Snake).

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in an omnibus format under the title Orb: On the Movements of the Earth , and it describes the story:

In the fifteenth century, claiming that the Earth revolves around the sun was a heresy that could get believers burned at the stake. Child prodigy Rafal is introduced to the truth about the universe by his mentor, and then must flee when the Inquisition comes to mete out “God's justice.” With only a peculiar pendant to guide him, will Rafal discover his master's research, and can he and other believers set the world alight?

Uoto launched the manga in Big Comic Spirits in September 2020, and ended it in April 2022. Shogakukan published the eighth and final compiled book volume in June 2022.

The manga won the Grand Prize for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April 2022. Uoto is the youngest ever to win the Grand Prize at 24 years old.