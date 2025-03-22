News
Fermat no Ryōri Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The AnimeJapan 2025 panel for the television anime of Yūgo Kobayashi's Fermat no Ryōri (Cuisson dans le Fermat or Fermat's Cuisine) manga revealed more cast and staff for the anime on Sunday.
The new cast members include (from left to right in image above):
- Daichi Endō as Hotei Katsuya
- Takuma Nagatsuka as Milo Vivia
- Natsu Yorita as Ranna Akamatsu
- Tatsumaru Tachibana as Magoroku Inui
- Haruna Ikezawa as Nene Fukuda
- Anna Nagase as Ayu Uomi
- Shion Wakayama as Kagura Musashi
- Makoto Furukawa as Ichitarō Hirose
Takeshi Okamoto and Satsuki Kashiwagi are the chief directors for the anime. Miyuki Kaieda is the assistant director. The Domerica studio is producing the anime, and is also credited for series composition and scriptwriting. Takeshi Okamoto and Satsuki Kashiwagi are designing the characters. Satoshi Igarashi is composing the music. Mari Takada is the art director, while Kumi Satō is credited for art setting. Ami Watanabe is the color key artist. Koji Yamakoshi and Mayumi Kamada are the compositing directors. Asuka Fukada is the CG director. Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director. The sound Studio Kanon is credited for sound production.
The anime's main cast members include:
The manga centers on Gaku Kitada, a talented mathematics scholar, and Kai Asakura, a young but similarly talented chef. After Gaku suffers setbacks on his dream of becoming a mathematician, he meets Kai as he is running his own food business, and joins Kai in an attempt at something new.
Kobayashi launched the manga in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's fourth volume on September 28, and the manga has 23 million copies in circulation.
The manga inspired a live-action series that debuted in October 2023.
Kobayashi launched the Aoashi manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. The manga is based on an original story concept by Naohiko Ueno. The manga will end in the 40th volume. The manga won the Best General Manga at the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards.
The Aoashi manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.
Source: Fermat no Ryōri AJ 2025 panel and website