Episode 3 of Delicious in Dungeon is straightforward in its enjoyment and deft in its character work and world-building.

At face value, this is likely what we can expect from a typical episode of Delicious in Dungeon . The party ventures into the dungeon and encounters a new monster. Laios wonders if they can eat the monster and how it could be prepared. In trying to defeat the monster he learns that you can eat it. After victory is secured, Senshi whips up a tasty meal whose taste is inverse to its gross-out factor. If this is the formula going forward I for one will be more than glad to show up every week for more.

In this instance, the monster of course is the living armor. These enemies are a dungeon-punk fantasy staple and are usually haunted by ancient spirits and the like, which is why the party initially suspects that there are ghosts. That presents a problem of course because, well, how does one eat a ghost? The Delicious in Dungeon twist is quite brilliant in creating a believable explanation in the form of mollusk-like colonies inhabiting the layers of the armor. It's a wonderfully creative explanation that draws from the biological creatures of our world while feeling right at home with the Gygaxian naturalism of the dungeon environment.

Perhaps even more interesting are the deft bits of character-building and world-building sprinkled throughout. The flashback sequence for Laios and Falin is very well done. I love the novel's inciting incident of the decoration of his sword hilt prompting the flashback. Furthermore, the “that was the first time I died” comment is terrific because it's an explanation that prompts more questions than it answers. Being able to die multiple times makes the adventuring life more understandable and it helps explain how dungeon delvers manage to grow in experience when their day-to-day livelihood depends on running through madcap torture rooms full of hostile mythological beasts. But what are the consequences of dying then? Is rebirth a painful process? Is it common enough that everyone can do it? Is there an associated cost? How long does it take? Just terrific writing as far as I'm concerned.

And, of course, the animation and voice acting. Not sure how many times I can say “Oh, my God! They're the best! 10/10!” but the visuals and performances are top-shelf. The expressiveness and careful detail for every reaction face, every blow in the fights, and every step of the food preparation process – it's all so well done.

