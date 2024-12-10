How would you rate episode 10 of

Natsume's Book of Friends (TV 7) ?

If the first half of this two-parter redeemed Natori, the second half accomplished the impossible and made Matoba a sympathetic character. “The House Where A Promise Remains” explored the history of the Matoba clan, weaving the trials of the late exorcist Miharu Masakiyo with the modern day burdens of current clan leader Matoba. This emotional parallel strengthened the episode far more than its lackluster A plot, which did not fulfill any of the promise it was building up to. There were some surprises for sure, but one constant made this a textbook Natsume's Book of Friends episode: even in a house full of talented exorcists and powerful familiars, it was Natsume's internal strength and kindness that singularly saved the day.

The one-eyed yokai doesn't have a name. However, she has a direct motivation for interrupting the ceremony, made clear by this second part of the episode. As the dust settles from Natsume's literal cliffhanger and subsequent crash, she explains her promise to Masakiyo, a long gone exorcist who lived in the Miharu house. Just as the one-eyed yokai feels indebted to Masakiyo and wants to fulfill a wish for him, Masakiyo is indebted to his family. We see a scene from the one-eyed yokai's perspective in which Masakiyo must spurn his lover. If the Miharu family did not exist, Masakiyo rages, he would be able to live freely. As it stands, this kind, selfless exorcist can't ask his lover to share his burden.

Now for the parallel to Matoba's life. Buckle up: it's once again Fujoshi Time because nobody stopped me last week. Back then I said Matoba and Natori seemed like exes in the midst of a custody battle over their son Natsume, and this week's new developments suggest I interpreted those vibes correctly. Was anybody going to tell me that Natori and Matoba were friends in high school, or was I supposed to find out by watching the show? Previously, it was clear that Natori and Matoba had a begrudging familiarity as work colleagues. But much like Jujutsu Kaisen 's Gojo and Geto, their history is much more woven together than viewers would ever expect. But Gojo and Geto don't have a monopoly on the “high school pals to diametrically-opposed exorcists” pipeline. While Natori is a kind man (as I'm belatedly beginning to accept) who chooses his familiars out of love, Matoba is the devil on his shoulder whispering about the power somebody as strong as Natori could wield if he used yokai like tools. Yeah, Matoba is still mostly reprehensible, but this week he cut a tragic figure as the visuals laid a parallel between him and Masakiyo. They even sat at the same stone bench in the garden, framed in parallel shots. But while Masakiyo had to reject his lover so she wouldn't be forced to share her burden, Natori tells Matoba, a man under similar familial pressures, that “a heavy burden can be shared.” Why would he say that? Why would he do this to my fujoshi heart? You can interpret this as Natori being a very good friend, allowing bygones to be bygones in light of their shared history. Or you can choose to see a parallel love story rising from the ashes of Masakiyo's.

Natori and Matoba may have that critical heart to heart and escape the locked room, but their drama is going on quietly in the background while Natsume deals with the real issue: the interfering yokai. As usual for this show, the yokai in question isn't evil or malicious, just misunderstood. Here's where I thought the episode did not live up to its potential. I saw it coming from a mile away that the interfering yokai must be in the right, really, ever since she cutely offered Natsume a ball to play with so he'd be distracted. And it is clear that the pillar yokai, who even the Matoba clan say has an unpleasant aura, is not a great addition to the house. What I thought was going to happen was that Natsume would end up helping the one-eyed yokai interrupt the ceremony. When it went off without a hitch, it felt like a letdown. Two episodes of buildup all for everything to go according to plan? In the end the one-eyed yokai was a hindrance after all, the pillar yokai completed the ceremony, and everything was exactly as it was at the start. It doesn't seem to matter that the Miharu are gone. This will continue to be the Matoba clan's problem long after Matoba retires.

In the end, Nyanko-sensei got his loquats. I felt gratified when Natsume pointed out that Sensei didn't actually do anything to help, akin to that Tuxedo Mask meme. I wish I could have seen Natsume's reaction to Matoba's story about looking at the loquats with Natori in the past. Did he even realize they went that far back? However, my curiosity was quickly dispelled by that next episode preview. At long last, Reiko will make her appearance in season 7. It's been far too long.

