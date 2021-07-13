How would you rate episode 981 of

One Piece ?

How would you rate episode 982 of

One Piece ?

Jinbei joins the Straw Hat pirates at last, and is greeted by a round of hugs and cheers from those aboard the Sunny. We get a short flashback of prior encounters between Jinbei and Luffy, from Whole Cake Island to Impel Down to Marineford. Jinbei takes the helm, and he and Franky exchange compliments. There's a call for a toast, but there is no booze aboard. Thankfully, Zoro's boozehound sniffer smells alcohol coming from Onigashima. While Kinemon tries in vain to hold a strategy meeting, the minks and Hyogoro's troops arrive to join the battle.

Soon the strategy meeting begins in earnest. Kinemon and the others begin to detail their strategy to approach Onigashima and deal with its various defenses. It quickly becomes clear that Kinemon's plan is not up to snuff, and Law declares the “real” plan – one which involves taking the idiocy of Luffy and Eustass into account. While Kaido's troops rush head on to fight the two captains, the others will make their entry from the lightly-defended mountains.

The assault on Onigashima begins. Jinbei steers the Sunny towards the main gate, with Franky slinging a hook to allow them to slide and avoid defensive gun batteries. The Monster Trio leap into action and engage with Kaido's forces. Cannonballs, regiments, giants – none can stop the Straw Hat pirates. The rest of the crew follows, with Brook, Robin, and Franky each getting a chance to show off before Luffy jumps into the fray once again and the episode ends.

The fabled final assault on Onigashima, a battle more than twenty years in the making both textually and metatextually, has commenced. Most of this episode is a preview of what is to come, with haphazard plans sent awry by goofballs and villains, massive exchanges between armies and navies, and powerful personalities unleashing devastating special attacks. It's hard to overstate how momentous this battle is; even though this is the “end”, it feels like it is only just beginning.

The anime once again does a terrific job of bringing the source material to life. I was particularly pleased to see the various (non-baby) Straw Hat members get their own lavishly depicted special attack moments, and I am especially overjoyed to see Robin get the spotlight – though I will simply not comment on her enormous Gum Gum no Step On Me attack. The visual flourish added to the icy snowflake under Brook's strike was another great touch, with the slow climbing icicles and fade to black in the background.

There was also a lot of One Piece 's characteristic joy in this episode. The hilarious subtext of Kinemon being a single-brain-celled goofus re: his “plans” was great fun, especially the back and forth with Raizo. Law's admission that Luffy and Kid ruin everything got a nice big belly laugh out of me, and the sequence with Brook sliding around on the deck gave me a big smile. Even in the face of the Ultimate Battle to End All Battles, the show doesn't forget to include these moments of levity, and they are quite welcome.

But there won't be much to laugh about for a while. Buckle up folks, Onigashima is here.





Rating:

The Akazaya Nine plan their approach to the front gate. But before they can arrive, it appears that the Thousand Sunny has disappeared. From the smoke, the Monster Trio emerges to unleash destruction on the Beast Pirates, wiping out the gate defenses in an instant. The Straw Hats then decide to have a toast and relax as the dust settles. The Akazaya Nine are overwhelmingly impressed by the Straw Hats' power, and glad to have them as allies.

Within Onigashima the partying has commenced. The Shogun is enjoying the company of many young ladies, while the other pirates drink and make merry. Even Queen is gorging himself on buckets of red bean soup. Kaido demands to know where his son is while waiting for the arrival of Big Mom, and soon the Tobi Roppo show up as well.

We are then treated to a concert by Queen, and the golden festival is soon filled with lights, fireworks, and the cheers of the Beast Pirates. As Queen announces the various forces of Kaido's, we cut to the Shogun certain of his victory, and then join the Tobi Roppo lounging together.

Back at the main gate, the Straw hats have gathered enough alcohol to have a drink. At last, Luffy goes to toast Jinbei joining the crew. In the middle of this, the Akazaya Nine excitedly ramp the ruins of the front gate and head towards Kaido and Onigashima. Luffy decides to hold off the toast until the great banquet that will be held once everything concludes, and instead joins the Kozuki samurai. The To Be Continued card flashes and the episode ends.

One Piece is a triumph.

I don't know how else I can put it. One Piece remains of the most popular series of all time, heading towards events over twenty years in the making, with an anime adaptation that consistently defies what one would expect from a weekly anime series.

The visual fidelity and cinematic language on display is pure excellence, full stop. If I sat here and listed all of the amazing cuts and brilliant direction in this episode, I'd just end up describing every frame. The burning flame of Luffy's Red Hawk, the buoyant joy of the crew shouting “I'm in!” in unison, the creeping liquid snuffing the fuse in Orochi's chamber, the glorious entrance of the Tobi Roppo… every shot is a tour de force.

And the thematic depth at play? The Queen Golden Festival dance number cutting to widescreen when he's on stage? The horizontal glare of the burning red in Onigashima's eyes juxtaposed against the gleaming blue steel of the Kozuki samurai? The glare of Onigashima's eyes being blocked out by Luffy entering the frame and smiling at the viewer? The slow soft pan of all the crew members as they shouted “I'm in!”? The shot of Luffy's cup slamming down then a match cut to Oden's marching foot falling?

I had to fight back tears and I lost that fight.

I think what gets me is how my estimation of One Piece 's anime adaptation has changed just in the course of the Wano production. I will always recommend reading the manga – it is One Piece in its purest form, after all. But now, I starting to think that if you're not watching Wano, you're actually missing out on part of the experience. This isn't an adaptation, but a celebration. This is a swan song for one of the greatest action-adventure stories ever told. In fact, I'd say that if you like animation at all you should be watching Wano; “film quality” doesn't even begin to describe it.

Megumi Ishitani and the entire Toei team have my deepest thanks for thier loving rendition of a franchise I care so deeply about. On to Onigashima and the battle that will rock the pillars of the world.





Rating:

One Piece

<prev Episode 696 Episode 697 Episode 698 Episode 699 Episode 700 Episode 701 Episode 702 Episode 703 Episode 704 Episode 705 Episode 706 Episode 707 Episode 708 Episode 709 Episode 710 Episode 711 Episode 712 Episode 713 Episode 714 Episode 715 Episode 716 Episode 717-718 Episode 719 Episode 720 Episode 721 Episode 722 Episode 723 Episode 724 Episode 725 Episode 726 Episode 727 Episode 728 Episode 729 Episode 730 Episode 731 Episode 732 Episode 733 Episode 734 Episode 735 Episode 736 Episode 737 Episode 738 Episode 739 Episode 740 Episode 741 Episode 742 Episode 743 Episode 744 Episode 745 Episode 746 Episode 747 Episode 748 Episode 749 Episode 750 Episode 751 Episode 752 Episode 753 Episode 754 Episode 755 Episode 756 Episode 757 Episode 758 Episode 759 Episode 760 Episode 761 Episode 762 Episode 763 Episode 764 Episode 765 Episode 766 Episode 767 Episode 768 Episode 769 Episode 770 Episode 771 Episode 772 Episode 773 Episode 774 Episode 775 Episode 776 Episode 777 Episode 778 Episode 779 Episode 780 Episode 781 Episode 782 Episode 783 Episode 784 Episode 785 Episode 786 Episode 787 Episode 788 Episode 789 Episode 790 Episode 791 Episode 792 Episode 793 Episode 794 Episode 795 Episode 796 Episode 797 Episode 798 Episode 799 Episode 800 Episode 801 Episode 802 Episode 803 Episode 804 Episode 805 Episode 806 Episodes 807-808 Episode 809 Episode 810 Episode 811 Episode 812 Episode 813 Episode 814 Episode 815 Episode 816 Episode 817 Episode 818 Episode 819 Episode 820 Episode 821 Episode 822 Episode 823 Episode 824 Episode 825 Episode 826 Episode 827 Episode 828 Episode 829 Episode 830 Episode 831 Episode 832 Episode 833 Episode 834 Episode 835 Episode 836 Episode 837 Episode 838 Episode 839 Episode 840 Episode 841 Episode 842 Episode 843 Episode 844 Episode 845 Episode 846 Episode 847 Episode 848 Episode 849 Episode 850 Episode 851 Episode 852 Episode 853 Episode 854 Episode 855 Episode 856 Episode 857 Episode 858 Episode 859 Episode 860 Episode 861 Episode 862 Episode 863 Episode 864 Episode 865 Episode 866 Episode 867 Episode 868 Episode 869 Episode 870 Episode 871 Episode 872 Episode 873 Episode 874 Episode 875 Episode 876 Episode 877 Episode 878 Episode 879 Episode 880 Episodes 881-882 Episode 883 Episodes 884-885 Episode 886 Episode 887 Episode 888 Episode 889 Episode 890 Episode 891 Episode 892 Episode 893 Episode 894 Episode 895 Episode 896 Episode 897 Episode 898 Episode 899 Episode 900 Episode 901 Episode 902 Episode 903 Episode 904 Episode 905 Episodes 907-908 Episode 909 Episode 910 Episodes 911-912 Episodes 913-915 Episodes 916-918 Episodes 919-921 Episodes 922-924 Episodes 925-927 Episodes 928-930 Episodes 931-933 Episodes 934-935 Episode 936 Episode 937 Episode 938 Episode 939 Episode 940 Episode 941 Episode 942 Episode 943 Episode 944 Episode 945 Episode 946 Episode 947 Episode 948 Episode 949 Episode 950 Episode 951 Episode 952 Episode 953 Episode 954 Episode 955 Episode 956 Episode 957 Episode 958 Episode 959 Episode 960 Episode 961 Episode 962 Episode 963 Episode 964 Episode 965 Episode 966 Episode 967 Episode 968 Episode 969 Episode 970 Episode 971 Episode 972 Episode 973 Episode 974 Episode 975 Episode 976 Episode 977 Episode 978 Episode 979 Episode 980 Episodes 981-982