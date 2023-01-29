How would you rate episode 4 of

After three episodes of establishing its leads and basic premise, this week's episode of Revengers kicks us off with all the primary pieces in place, and if this is what we have to look forward to all season, then I think we've got a real winner on our hands here.

The first half of the episode is a more low-key affair. The crew gets to let their hair down, relaxing and engaging in minor but meaningful character-building interactions. Stakes and plot progression are largely absent here ,save for Usui visiting the church to get the mission. I'm not sure I've mentioned it before, but a dilapidated church built within a run-down sailing ship is just an incredibly striking locale, mixing the usual aesthetics and religious iconography of a church with both expected twists (the rundown/broken vibe) and unexpected ones (within the belly of a ship). It's a great tone-setter for the rest of the runtime.

The back half is when the crew heads out on a new mission (which is largely just wrapping up loose ends from the prior one). It's the kind of competency-filled mission-planning and execution elements that make these sorts of stories so exciting, but there's also the added bonus of Kurima in the shop. Those sequences of him making art and getting wrapped up in the process were not only visually appealing, but reveal yet further depths to his character. Despite the mission itself being exciting and cathartic, it was almost tragic having to leave this portion of the episode to get on with the job.

And of course the offing of more cruel and corrupt villains is just the cherry on top. I particularly loved when Murakami's bolt flew past the mistress' face in complete silence – it's a great way to have the audio reinforce the speed of the kill shot.

