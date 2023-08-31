TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ~High School Days~ Streaming

This side story exists in a peculiar space. This isn't a case where the story deviates from the main plot and relationship to flesh other things out or explore different forms of comedy. The overall presentation is similar, with the sound quality and animation being on the same level as the first two seasons. New, quirky characters are introduced, and almost everything in these four episodes cleverly ties back to these new cast members.

At this point in the series, Nasa takes on the role of a teacher, providing a different circumstance where people can be caught off guard by his rather unique relationship with his wife. At first, it plays out in the expected way, like his classmates hounding him for details on his wife, while Tsukasa wrestles with the fact that a bunch of teenage girls might hit on her husband. But then other moments lean into what the show does best, allowing other characters to bounce off the main couple's relationship to discover new things about themselves. It's nothing profound outside of one character who ties to my biggest problem with these four episodes.

The new cast is likable. The new high school characters offer an interesting perspective in this show because they remind the viewer that Nasa isn't that old and didn't have a high school life. Putting him in this position where many people look up to him with respect is interesting despite being on a similar level. Nasa makes for a great teacher in academic and romantic affairs, setting an example of the type of happiness prospective couples should strive for. When the show focuses on the feelings reflected by the main couple, it leads to some of the strongest gags in the show.

It's when the show focuses strictly on Tsukasa that things fall short. Tsukasa feeling a bit insecure about her husband surrounded by a bunch of horny high school girls was funny, but that was the only joke they had for her throughout four episodes. It leads to some funny moments, especially when she tries to seduce Nasa with cosplay, but the lesson Tsukasa is trying to learn was covered ad nauseam beforehand. Tsukasa is more reserved than Nasa and has trouble verbally expressing her love, which was already dealt with in earlier seasons. These episodes act like this is the first time this problem has been brought up, which comes off as lazy and repetitive.

This is a shame because these episodes wasted time when it introduced new elements that could pertain to the show's overarching plot. Many of Nasa's students fall into the “bubbly high school girls” category, as expected from the creator of Hayate the Combat Butler . But one girl stands out with an air of mystique around her. She is called Kaguya, and that name is not the only thing that seems to act as a dead giveaway to her potentially being connected to Tsukasa's immortality and obsession with the moon. There is this sort of foreboding atmosphere whenever this character is talked about as if she is a princess who came from the moon, and it's implied that she has some connection to Tsukasa. However, these two only interact in one VERY brief scene in these four episodes. Then, the final episode ends with a bunch of foreshadowing from Nasa about future events that may or may not get adapted moving forward. It's frustrating, to say the least, because, by the time it has its hooks in, the final episode is over.