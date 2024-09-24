How would you rate episode 12 of

You know, it's funny. The less “action” in this action anime, the better it is. Without the atrociously animated and terribly choreographed fight scenes, this show is passable on a visual level. More than that, without the poorly paced action to eat up the run time, we actually have time for some decent drama—which brings us to this episode.

This week is all about setting up the new status quo for the impending Workshop Battle. Bam has a new, FUG-provided team and manages to add the strongest members of Khun's team to his roster as well. Meanwhile, Khun—now without a team of his own thanks to Rachael's second bloody betrayal—joins Bam's former team to give chase.

Of course, what happens is only half the story. The rest is in the details. Bam does his best to keep everyone alive, especially because they are Khun's companions. He can't outright fight Cassano for fear of FUG reprisal but he can attempt to get everyone on the same side so no fighting is necessary.

Meanwhile, Khun is dealing not only with his injuries but with the possibility that Bam and Viole might be the same person. The issue is while all signs point to this being true—same build, Yuri's pocket, going out of his way to save Khun's life—he is missing two big pieces of the puzzle, one logical and one emotional. Why is Bam working with FUG and why hasn't Bam contacted him directly?

Luckily, Ryun is on hand to explain the former. With the context of the infighting within FUG, Khun can see that, as much as anything else, Bam's soul and what little freedom he has are on the line. With Ja Wangnan and the others, Bam has assembled a second team of trustworthy people. Are they the strongest individually? No. But their teamwork and friendship make for a much healthier environment for climbing the tower. If Khun can win the Workshop Battle with this team, it will prove that letting Bam choose his own companions is more conducive to FUG's ultimate goal. More than anyone else, Khun knows how important it is to have people you can truly trust—which brings us to Rachael's second betrayal.

Last episode, we saw Rachael apparently murder Dan in a rage after he refused to join her and “be her legs.” In this episode, we see that it's even worse than that. Rather than kill the speedster, she stabbed him in the legs hundreds of times, robbing him of his powers and leaving him as the invalid she was pretending to be. She wanted him to suffer for the rest of his life for not giving in to her selfish wishes.

Pushing Bam to his death could be viewed as a crazy, last-ditch attempt to reach her seemingly impossible goal. Stabbing Dan, all while claiming she's not the bad guy, shows her for what she truly is: a complete psychopath. Luckily, Dan, while broken in body is not so in spirit. While he may no longer have his super speed, he still has at least one true friend in Khun. He still has a reason to live even beyond his need for revenge. Just like with her attempted murder of Bam, Rachael has failed in her goal. And one day, she's going to regret it.

