Jacki Jing here with Anime News Network — and guys, it's a rough time out there for everyone right now. Businesses are closed, from movie theaters to Disneyland to local shops — and it can be hard to keep your spirits up when it feels like the world is on lockdown. We want to give you guys something positive to look forward to this week—so here's something that can help you stay connected with your anime buddies even when you're far away from each other. Did you know that you can still watch anime and chat together?

There's a Chrome browser app NetflixParty.com that will let you and your friends sync up and watch Netflix shows together — and it adds a chat window. Maybe your con plans got cancelled but you can set up your own video room even if you're thousands of miles apart! The next question is then...what to watch? Here's our top five choices, so get some snacks and let's dive in!

5. Code Geass — Code Geass is a pizza-fueled RIDE that you won't be able to stop watching. Backstabbing, double-crosses, and wild plot twists are the name of the game. The story takes place in an alternate timeline where three major superpowers control politics on Earth. The most powerful is the Holy Britannian Empire ruled by an expansive royal family. The king has quite a few wives and twice as many children. One of these kids is Lelouch and let's just say he's had it up to here with the corrupt royal family. Vowing revenge for the death of his mother, Lelouch embarks on a mission of murder and intrigue to claim his right to the throne with the help of C.C. — a mysterious girl that grants Lelouch the power to command anyone who looks into his eyes. Yeah — with that power, you know things gonna get crazy…

4. Your Lie in April — If you're using this down time to get in touch with your emotional side — Your Lie in April is a must. Musical prodigy Kousei Arima leaves the music world behind after the death of his abusive mother. Arima becomes gripped in a long depression until he meets the violinist Kaori. Kaori reignites Arima's love of music and both begin a journey of self-discovery and healing through music. This is a romantic drama flanked by the tragedy of both characters but is beautiful in both its art and message of living life true to yourself. Don't forget the tissues.

3. Ouran High School Host Club — This series' opening song is going to be stuck in your head for the rest of your life, but that's a price worth paying. Ouran High School Host Club follows Haruhi, a poor girl that manages to get into the prestigious Ouran High School. She stumbles upon the school's Host Club, a place where handsome male students entertain female clients. When Haruhi tries to leave she accidentally knocks over a priceless vase and is stuck footing the bill. The club president Tamaki suggests she pay it off by joining the club and masquerading as a guy. Thus starts Haruhi's new school life of wacky hijinks and maybe even...love? This anime is a rom-com through and through that still holds up nearly 15 years later. If you haven't checked it out yet, you're missing out!

2. Kakegurui — It's time to get weird. Kakegurui is a show unlike anything else. The audience watches the events through the eyes of Ryota, a normal guy with a bout of bad luck. He's a student at the elite Hyakkaou Academy where students' social hierarchy is determined by gambling. Ryota lost his game against one of the school's best players, Mary, and is now resigned to the status of “Pet” and has to obey the commands of those above him. His luck might change when he meets Yumeko, a girl who seems to thrive on the rush of adrenaline that gambling gives her. Also...she's winning — and the whole school system might be upended by one fearless gambler.

The show is animated by MAPPA and looks steller. If the first season (and its amazing first opening) catches your fancy, there's a second season also on Netflix .

1. Haikyu!! — Sports anime can get the short end of the stick so I'm here to sell you on why you absolutely need to watch Haikyu!! immediately. Reason #1: This is an underdog story. Orange-haired Hinata is a short high school kid with a big personality. He knows his height and his lack of formal training are a hindrance to his volleyball dreams, but that's not going to stop him from becoming Karasuno's next ace. Also, this kid can JUMP. He's joined by Kageyama, an extremely talented setter that has trouble “playing nice” and working with a team. It's not just Hinata and Kageyama that are Karasuno's problem, the team is really in shambles.

You might be saying this sounds like a typical “revive the club!” plot, but Haikyu!! is bolstered by a hilarious supporting cast and edge-of-your-seat volleyball matches. The opposing teams aren't anything to scoff at either. Aoba Jousai High's ace Oikawa is the kind of villain you love to hate while characters like Nekoma Kenma endear themselves immediately. Production I.G goes all out to make you feel the stakes until you're shouting at the screen like you're sitting in the bleachers!

Last week we wanted to know what anime makes YOUR mouth water! Here's your top five Foodie anime.