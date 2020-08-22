Advertorial
Translucent Parts Breathe New Life into Classic Gunpla
by Premium Bandai (Paid Advertisement),
This week, as part of the Gundam Online Expo an unheard of amount of over 60 exclusive Gunpla are available for purchase—including both new exclusives and Gundam Base Limited exclusives. While you may have seen many of these Mobile Suits in Gunpla form before, you probably haven't seen them like this (well, at least in the US anyway). The vast majority of the exclusive Gunpla for this event are made with translucent plastic.
This makes for a wildly different impression. With the outer armor being partially see-through, you can even see the mobile suit's skeletal frame within. And if you have the non-translucent versions, you could even mix and match parts to make something unique as well.
Check out some of the coolest translucent Gunpla on sale for the expo in the gallery below.
Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
RG 1/144 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED WING GUNDAM ZERO EW [CLEAR COLOR]
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
MG 1/100 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED GUNDAM BARBATOS [CLEAR COLOR]
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed
MG 1/100 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED FREEDOM GUNDAM Ver.2.0[CLEAR COLOR]
MG 1/100 JUSTICE GUNDAM [CLEAR COLOR]
RG 1/144 STRIKE FREEDOM COLOR CLEAR VER.
Mobile Suit Gundam 00
RG 1/144 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED OO QAN[T] FULL SABER [CLEAR COLOR]
RG 1/144 G-EXPO OO-RAISER TRANS-AM CLEAR Ver.]
HG 1/144 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED GUNDAM 00 DIVER [TRANS-AM CLEAR]
Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
MG 1/100 FULL ARMOR UNICORN GUNDAM MECHANICAL CLEAR VER.
MG 1/100 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED SINANJU [MECHANICAL CLEAR]
MG 1/100 JESTA CANNON [CLEAR COLOR]
Other U.C. Gundam
RG 1/144 RX-78-2 GUNDAM MECHANICAL CLEAR VER.
MG 1/100 CHAR'S ZAKU VER.2.0 CLEAR VER.
RG 1/144 νGUNDAM [CLEAR COLOR] LIMITED PACKAGE
HELLO KITTY/RX-78-2 GUNDAM [SD EX-STANDARD] [CLEAR COLOR]
The Gundam Online Expo, running from August 20, 2020, to August 31, 2020, is a celebration of Gundam's 40th anniversary. Beyond awesome merch, the event will contain both announcements and live streaming content. For more information, check out the official site.
All the above Gunpla and many more (like the MG 1/100 THE GUNDAM BASE LIMITED UNICORN GUNDAM PERFECTIBILITY featured below) can be purchased on Premium Bandai USA between August 21, 9:00 PM (EDT) and September 2, 2:59 AM (EDT). There's even free shipping on Gundam Online Expo Gunpla orders over $150. However, like most Premium Bandai items, these Gunpla are limited-run, pre-order only, and made-to-order. So get yours now before they sell out!
