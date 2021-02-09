Attack on Titan The Final Season

In the premiere episode of's newest podcast, executive editor Lynzee Loveridge, video lead Jacki Jing, and reviewer James Beckett discussepisode 68, "Brave Volunteers." Get caught up on the war between the Eldians and Marley, Eren's motivations, and what that shocking death means for the series.

The ANN Aftershow is proudly sponsored by Anime NYC!

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.