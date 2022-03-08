The ANN Aftershow - Uniting to Take Down Eren

An unlikely group of allies form to stop Eren's plan of mass extinction. Do they have what it takes to defeat the Jaegerists? Can they overcome past betrayals to work together?

The ANN Aftershow airs live at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Mondays!

Make sure to tune into the ANN Aftershow live on YouTube on Mondays at 6pm PT/9pm ET!

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

00:00 Intro

01:07 Let's talk about the Funi- Crunchyroll merger

12:50 Side convo: Ranking of King's Bosse is very scary

17:20 Megumi Ogata ? More like Megumi O-GOAT-a

24:30 Okay, so, The Batman? Good, bad, where does it stand in the movie franchise ?

35:30 Attack on Titan talk around the campfire

40:00 Trees, trees, trees

43:30 Yelena's pathos

55:30 Mikasa continues to be so frustrating!





Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!