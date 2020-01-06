'Pet' TV Anime Listed with 13 Episodes

The official website for the television anime adaptation of the Remaster Edition of Ranjō Miyake 's Pet manga revealed on Monday that the series will get a Blu-ray Disc box, and Amazon is listing that the box will include 13 episodes. The Blu-ray Disc box will ship on April 15.

The anime debuted on Tokyo MX on Monday at 10:00 p.m., before airing on BS11 and AT-X one hour later. Amazon is exclusively streaming the anime in Japan and overseas. The first two episodes premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Sunday at 24:00 (affectively Monday at 12:00 a.m.). The anime was previously slated to premiere in fall 2019.

Takahiro Ōmori ( Durarara!! ) is directing the anime at Geno Studio ( Genocidal Organ , Kokkoku ) for Twin Engine . Sadayuki Murai ( Natsume's Book of Friends ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Junichi Hayama ( Votoms Finder ) is the character designer. TK from Ling Tosite Sigure is performing the opening theme song "Chō no Tobu Suisō" (The Tank the Butterfly Flies in). Memai Siren is performing the ending theme song "image _____."

The psychic suspense story revolves around people who possess the ability to infiltrate people's minds and manipulate memories. Their powers have been used in the underworld for covering up incidents, assassinations, and other deeds. These powers can not only destroy other people's spirits, but also corrupt the users' own hearts at the same time. The users had to protect their fragile and insecure hearts, as if chained to each other. They are called "pets" out of fear and hatred.