Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa Anime Premieres This Fall

The Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time anime ended on Monday with an announcement that the television anime of Mayuko Kanba 's Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san ( Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa ) manga will premiere this fall.

Netflix will stream the anime worldwide.

Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san is a gag manga that stars the black-silhouetted "criminal" that appears in Detective Conan chapters to represent the mystery culprits. The manga debuted in Shōnen Sunday S in May 2017. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in Japan in October 2021.

Gosho Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga also inspired a recent anime adaptation of a spinoff manga, Takahiro Arai 's Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time ( Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time ). The anime premiered on April 5, and ended with its sixth episode on Monday. Netflix will release the anime worldwide outside of Japan in July.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web