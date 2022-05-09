News
Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa Anime Premieres This Fall
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time anime ended on Monday with an announcement that the television anime of Mayuko Kanba's Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san (Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa) manga will premiere this fall.
Netflix will stream the anime worldwide.
Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san is a gag manga that stars the black-silhouetted "criminal" that appears in Detective Conan chapters to represent the mystery culprits. The manga debuted in Shōnen Sunday S in May 2017. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped in Japan in October 2021.
Gosho Aoyama's Detective Conan manga also inspired a recent anime adaptation of a spinoff manga, Takahiro Arai's Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time (Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time). The anime premiered on April 5, and ended with its sixth episode on Monday. Netflix will release the anime worldwide outside of Japan in July.
Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web