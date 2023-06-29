Kadokawa World Entertainment to Hire Designer, Yen Press to Hire Freelance Translators

Image courtesy of Kadokawa World Entertaiment

World Entertainment has announced that it is looking to hire a full-time designer.

The full-time position will pay US$55,000-US$63,000 per year, and is a hybrid position that will require the new hire to work from the company's Manhattan office at least once a week.

Duties will include creating logos and digital cover designs of digitally serialized titles, creating designs for convention presence, reviewing proofs, and coordinating licensor approvals, among other duties.

Candidates must have a minimum of three years of professional design experience, preferably in the comics medium; proficiency in Adobe InDesign; and knowledge of typography, illustration, color, bitmap, and full-color printing; among other requirements.

The full job details and application information are available on the Indeed website. Applications must include a cover letter and a portfolio.

Additionally,has announced that it is looking to hire freelance Japanese-to-English translators. Those interested can submit an application with a resume attached to [email protected] stated to ANN that anyone who feels they are qualified should apply, andemployees will send tests to candidates to verify their translation abilities.





Source: Email correspondence

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.