News
Kadokawa World Entertainment to Hire Designer, Yen Press to Hire Freelance Translators
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The full-time position will pay US$55,000-US$63,000 per year, and is a hybrid position that will require the new hire to work from the company's Manhattan office at least once a week.
Duties will include creating logos and digital cover designs of digitally serialized titles, creating designs for convention presence, reviewing proofs, and coordinating licensor approvals, among other duties.
Candidates must have a minimum of three years of professional design experience, preferably in the comics medium; proficiency in Adobe InDesign; and knowledge of typography, illustration, color, bitmap, and full-color printing; among other requirements.
The full job details and application information are available on the Indeed website. Applications must include a cover letter and a portfolio.
Additionally, Yen Press has announced that it is looking to hire freelance Japanese-to-English translators. Those interested can submit an application with a resume attached to [email protected] Yen Press stated to ANN that anyone who feels they are qualified should apply, and Yen Press employees will send tests to candidates to verify their translation abilities.
Source: Email correspondence
Employers, if you would like Anime News Network to post your job openings, please e-mail a detailed description of the job opening to newsroom (at animenewsnetwork.com). You may include more than one job opening in your e-mail.
We will post a news article about job openings at anime and manga companies, as well as anime- or manga-related jobs at other companies.
Examples of jobs that we will post about:
- Director of marketing at Crunchyroll
- Accounts receivable at Viz Media
- Translator at Yen Press
- Director of anime marketing at Netflix
Examples of jobs we won't post about:
- Art director at Marvel Comics
- Director of marketing at Netflix
- Animator at Disney Animation
Please include the following information in your e-mail:
- Name of the job
- Description of the job
- Required qualifications
- Salary if public
- Instructions on how to apply
- Any other relevant information
You can also include a link to other information, however ANN will not copy information from another website into our article. Your e-mail must contain all the information we need, or we will ignore it.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.