News
Whisper Me a Love Song Yuri Anime Unveils New Visual

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda

The official website for the television anime adapatation of Eku Takeshima's Whisper Me a Love Song (Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau) manga unveiled a new visual for the anime on Friday.

sasayaku
©竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

The anime will premiere in January 2024.

The anime will star Hana Shimano as Himari Kino and Asami Seto as Yori Asanagi.

Xin Ya Cai (episode director for Arte, assistant director for The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt) is directing the anime at Cloud Hearts with animation production supervision by Yokohama Animation Lab. Hiroki Uchida (Requiem of the Rose King, The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest) is overseeing the series scripts and Minami Yoshida (Mysteria Friends) is designing the characters.

Sources: Whisper Me a Love Song anime's website, Comic Natalie

