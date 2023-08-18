Whisper Me a Love Song Yuri Anime Unveils New Visual

The official website for the television anime adapatation of Eku Takeshima 's Whisper Me a Love Song ( Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau ) manga unveiled a new visual for the anime on Friday.

©竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

The anime will premiere in January 2024.

The anime will star Hana Shimano as Himari Kino and Asami Seto as Yori Asanagi.

Xin Ya Cai (episode director for Arte , assistant director for The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt ) is directing the anime at Cloud Hearts with animation production supervision by Yokohama Animation Lab . Hiroki Uchida ( Requiem of the Rose King , The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ) is overseeing the series scripts and Minami Yoshida ( Mysteria Friends ) is designing the characters.