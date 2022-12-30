×
The Best Anime of 2022

by The Anime News Network Editorial Team,

Welcome to our editorial team's countdown of the very best anime that aired this year! Over the next five days, we'll be revealing our team's picks of overall best as well as multiple subcategories like best character, best moment, best song, and best film. On the final day, we'll reveal our worst picks of the year as well as our reader's choices for the very best! If you want to make sure your voice is heard, be sure to vote in our MEGA POLL! The poll closes on January 2, so don't miss your chance!

