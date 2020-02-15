Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Takes Home Anime of the Year at Crunchyroll's Anime Awards

There was a little something for everyone at this year's Anime Awards, but the biggest prize went to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with anime of the year. The win comes as no surprise; the supernatural action series has won accolades all awards season including Best Television Anime at the Newtype Anime Awards and multiple characters swept the Animedia Character Awards. The manga and novels are no slouch either.

Anime of the Year wasn't Demon Slayer 's only prize. Series protagonist Tanjiro Kamado took the "Best Boy" category and his fight alongside sister Nezuki versus Rui won "Best Fight Scene."

The anime features impressive animation by ufotable but ultimately that honor went to Bones' Mob Psycho 100 II . The show's stellar opening sequence featuring the track "99.9" by MOB CHOIR and sajou no hana won "Best Opening Sequence."

Kaguya-sama: Love is War was another big winner, taking home three awards. The series was voted "Best Comedy" and "Best Ending Sequence." Primary couple Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane won over the judges and fans' hearts to take home "Best Couple."

Crunchyroll 's own fantasy anime series The Rising of The Shield Hero won two prizes. Naofumi's slave and battle companion Raphtalia won "Best Girl" and dub voice actor Billy Kametz won "Best English VA Performance" for his turn as Naofumi. The Promised Neverland also received two awards for "Best Fantasy" series and "Best Antagonist." The series' seemingly loving caretaker Isabella won the latter category.

Wit Studio was also a standout this year. The studio's Vinland Saga won the "Best Drama" category while directors Tetsuro Araki and Masashi Koizuka both won "Best Director" for their work on Attack on Titan Season 3. Company head George Wada was also honored as this year's "Industry Icon." The Industry Icon Award "recognizes influential figures who have meaningfully contributed to the art and industry of anime."

The remaining awards were split between four different series. Composer Mocky won "Best Score" for Shinichiro Watanabe 's sci-fi musical series Carole & Tuesday . Prolific voice actor Yūichi Nakamura was honored with "Best Japanese VA Performance" for his depiction of Passione leader Bruno Bucciarati in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind . Best character design went to Satoshi Iwataki and Hiroyuki Asada for their work on the updated adaptation of Osamu Tezuka 's Dororo . Finally, scientist extraordinaire Senku won "Best Protagonist" from Dr. Stone .