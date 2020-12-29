Experience Laid-Back Camp in Augmented Reality at Camping Gear Store

Alpen Outdoors is a sport and outdoor store which sells camping gear, making it the perfect partner-in-crime with the Laid-Back Camp anime series. For a limited time, Alpen Outdoors stores in Japan are bringing Laid-Back Camp characters to life in the real world – through Augmented Reality (AR).

From January 8 to March 28, every Alpen Outdoors branch will have a corner where you can scan a barcode on your smartphone to make a Laid-Back Camp character appear. If you take a photo of the character and post it on Instagram, you'll even enter a draw to win a Coleman Lumiere Lantern, which will be given out to five people. A second potential prize will be announced at a later date.

The stores themselves will also be selling Laid-Back Camp -themed tote bags during the collaboration period. Only 50 tote bags will be sold at each branch in total, and you can also purchase them through the online store. In addition, the first 50 people to purchase over 10,000 yen worth of items at a store will get an A4 clear file.

The first anime based on Afro 's Laid-Back Camp manga premiered in January 2018. The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered on January 6. The second season of the anime will premiere on January 7.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web, Press Release