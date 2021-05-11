Demon Slayer's Mugen Train Gets Plarail Toy from Takara Tomy

Set includes mini figurines of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Rengoku, Zenitsu, and Inosuke

Toy maker Takara Tomy announced on Monday that the Mugen Train featured in the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film will get a Plarail (Plastic Rail) toy this summer. The set will not include the train itself and an accompanying set of attachable plastic rails, but also mini figurines of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Rengoku, Zenitsu, and Inosuke.

The Plarail toy is comprised of the engine, coal car, and passenger car. It also recreates the train's head mark. The passenger car includes images of the silhouettes of the passengers, and it is possible to place the character figurines on the roof of the car to recreate the film's battle scenes.

The set will cost 5,500 yen (US$50).

