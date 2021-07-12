Film Director James Gunn Poses for Ultraman's 55th Anniversary

Film director James Gunn ( Guardians of the Galaxy ) celebrated the 55th anniversary of the Ultraman series by doing the iconic pose on Twitter.

His post also promoted the Tokusatsu channel TokuSHOUTsu's " Ultraman Day Ultrathon" streaming event on Saturday. The marathon featured 19 episodes that spanned across the history of Ultraman .

Gunn has previously made his appreciation for Ultraman very clear, once tweeting: "I grew up adoring Ultraman ." He also tweeted his delight at the news that Netflix is partnering with Tsuburaya Productions to develop an Ultraman CG animated feature film.

Netflix previously debuted an Ultraman CG anime based on Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman manga in April 2019. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki directed the anime at Production I.G . The anime will get a second season.

Hideaki Anno 's Studio Khara is also developing a new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film, previously planned for an early summer release, but delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

