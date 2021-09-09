Creamy Mami Joins Tokyo Idol Festival Lineup

The retro anime idol takes the stage in October 1-3 event

The eponymous heroine of the classic Magical Angel Creamy Mami anime series is joining the annual Tokyo Idol Festival for an online stage performance.

The "Virtual TIF" lineup includes other virtual idols and entertainers. The 22/7 idol group, which inspired an anime in January 2020, is also a participant. The physical event will take place in the Aomi area in Odaiba, Tokyo from October 1 to 3. It will also be accessible via a pay-to-view livestream. Information about purchasing tickets is available through the event's website (international credit cards are accepted, but the instructions are in Japanese only).

The original Magical Angel Creamy Mami anime aired from 1983 to 1984, and it inspired various manga and OVAs in the 80s. The story follows 10-year-old Yuu, who gains magical abilities after encountering a spaceship. She uses her newly acquired powers to become a 17-year-old pop star and hopefully win the heart of her crush. RetroCrush is streaming the anime for the United States and Canada.

Source: Comic Natalie