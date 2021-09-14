Interest
Satellite Arts Offers Custom Signed Shikishi by Kenichi Sonoda, Kia Asamiya (NSFW)
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Satellite Arts delivery service offers custom signed shikishi by acclaimed retro anime artists, with a particular emphasis on the works of Kia Asamiya (Martian Successor Nadesico, Silent Möbius), Kenichi Sonoda (Gunsmith Cats, Riding Bean), and the erotic manga artist Yumisuke Kotoyoshi. Shoppers can request a character illustration from a select list of series and have it specially delivered to them for a price usually between 40,000 (US$363) to 50,000 yen (US$454).
The store's Twitter account showed off a sample of recent commissions:
#SILENTMOBIUS #BubblegumCrisis #Wadatsumi— サテライトアーツ (@SatelliteArts_G) September 8, 2021
You can order semi-custom signed original sketch on shikishi from Kia Asamiya, Kenichi Sonoda and Yumisuke Kotoyoshi.
With this global delivery service, you can order items from a Japanese shopping site.https://t.co/lZE1TWXlZe pic.twitter.com/ecKKk5thf9
The shop offers global delivery on its Yahoo! Shopping page. Note that the store's interface is in Japanese.