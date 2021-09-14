Satellite Arts Offers Custom Signed Shikishi by Kenichi Sonoda, Kia Asamiya (NSFW)

The Satellite Arts delivery service offers custom signed shikishi by acclaimed retro anime artists, with a particular emphasis on the works of Kia Asamiya ( Martian Successor Nadesico , Silent Möbius ), Kenichi Sonoda ( Gunsmith Cats , Riding Bean ), and the erotic manga artist Yumisuke Kotoyoshi . Shoppers can request a character illustration from a select list of series and have it specially delivered to them for a price usually between 40,000 (US$363) to 50,000 yen (US$454).

The store's Twitter account showed off a sample of recent commissions:

You can order semi-custom signed original sketch on shikishi from Kia Asamiya, Kenichi Sonoda and Yumisuke Kotoyoshi.



You can order semi-custom signed original sketch on shikishi from Kia Asamiya, Kenichi Sonoda and Yumisuke Kotoyoshi.

With this global delivery service, you can order items from a Japanese shopping site.

The shop offers global delivery on its Yahoo! Shopping page. Note that the store's interface is in Japanese.