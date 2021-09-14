Interest
Satellite Arts Offers Custom Signed Shikishi by Kenichi Sonoda, Kia Asamiya (NSFW)

posted on by Kim Morrissy

The Satellite Arts delivery service offers custom signed shikishi by acclaimed retro anime artists, with a particular emphasis on the works of Kia Asamiya (Martian Successor Nadesico, Silent Möbius), Kenichi Sonoda (Gunsmith Cats, Riding Bean), and the erotic manga artist Yumisuke Kotoyoshi. Shoppers can request a character illustration from a select list of series and have it specially delivered to them for a price usually between 40,000 (US$363) to 50,000 yen (US$454).

The store's Twitter account showed off a sample of recent commissions:

The shop offers global delivery on its Yahoo! Shopping page. Note that the store's interface is in Japanese.

