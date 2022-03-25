Laid-Back Camp Series Inspires Camping Car

The Laid-Back Camp series has inspired its own special camping car. The car, which features an original illustration of Rin and Nadeshiko, will be unveiled on April 2 and 3 at the "Hanami (Sakura tree viewing) x Schoolyard 2022" event. The venue will be the former Minobu Municipal lower junior high school that the series' Motosu High School is based on. The event will sell merchandise using the same illustrations depicted on the car.

The car is also planned to show up at the Mt. Fuji Radar Dome Museum educational facility in Golden Week (end of April / start of May). The organizers are also looking into the possibility of renting out the car for campers in the future.

The anime of Afro 's Laid-Back Camp manga will continue with the Eiga Yurukyan△ ( Laid-Back Camp Movie), which will open on July 1 in Japan. The anime adapts Afro 's "slow outdoor manga" which follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered in January 2020. The second season of the anime premiered in January and ended in April. The cast and staff announced the movie in an October 2018 event.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Animate Times