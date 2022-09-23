Yu-Gi-Oh! Announces Fashion Expansion

Konami Cross Media NY , Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has signed partnerships with the BAIT, Bershka, Park Agencies and Tuned in Tokyo brands to produce Yu-Gi-Oh! apparel and fashion items.

Konami 's newest retail partners are popular with younger consumers in their teens and early twenties. BAIT is a Los Angeles-based sneaker, apparel, and collectible brand with locations in the United States, Japan, and Taiwan. The Tuned in Tokyo automative lifestyle apparel brand will connect Yu-Gi-Oh! with car enthusiasts. Its "Dark Magician" shirt is pictured top-right.

The Bershka retail chain owned by Spain's Inditex Group (which also owns the apparel retailer ZARA and Pull&Bear, among others) plans to reveal its first collaboration items with the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand in Europe in fall. The Park Agencies also has a strong retail presence in Europe.

Jennifer Coleman , Vice President of Licensing and Marketing at Konami Cross Media NY , commented: "Our new collaborations will result in strong niche product lines that will provide new avenues for the continued growth of Yu-Gi-Oh! in the highly in-demand and competitive fashion and apparel scene. We look forward to working with our new licensees and retail partners as we further solidify Yu-Gi-Oh! 's place in the pop culture zeitgeist."

