Interest
Yu-Gi-Oh! Announces Fashion Expansion
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has signed partnerships with the BAIT, Bershka, Park Agencies and Tuned in Tokyo brands to produce Yu-Gi-Oh! apparel and fashion items.
Konami's newest retail partners are popular with younger consumers in their teens and early twenties. BAIT is a Los Angeles-based sneaker, apparel, and collectible brand with locations in the United States, Japan, and Taiwan. The Tuned in Tokyo automative lifestyle apparel brand will connect Yu-Gi-Oh! with car enthusiasts. Its "Dark Magician" shirt is pictured top-right.
The Bershka retail chain owned by Spain's Inditex Group (which also owns the apparel retailer ZARA and Pull&Bear, among others) plans to reveal its first collaboration items with the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand in Europe in fall. The Park Agencies also has a strong retail presence in Europe.
Jennifer Coleman, Vice President of Licensing and Marketing at Konami Cross Media NY, commented: "Our new collaborations will result in strong niche product lines that will provide new avenues for the continued growth of Yu-Gi-Oh! in the highly in-demand and competitive fashion and apparel scene. We look forward to working with our new licensees and retail partners as we further solidify Yu-Gi-Oh!'s place in the pop culture zeitgeist."
Source: Press Release