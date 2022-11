Pop Team Epic Manga Creator Bkub Okawa Draws Uma Musume Official Anthology Comic Cover

5th anthology collection ships on November 30

Seikaisha 's "Twi4" (Twitter 4-koma ) Twitter account announced on Monday that the Uma Musume Pretty Derby Anthology Comic Star 5 manga collection will ship in Japan on November 30. Pop Team Epic comedy manga creator Bkub Okawa drew the cover illustration.

The anthology features the work of the following 11 artists:

Misao Ono

Oekaki Enpitsu

Pon

Rarukan Sakeno

Tonpuu

Arayuru Arito

Naoooooo

Kashiko Kurobuchi

Dāku

Minari Endо̄

Tori

The manga creator quartet CLAMP drew the second anthology cover, which shipped on September 29, 2021.

The first 13-episode Uma Musume Pretty Derby television anime season premiered in April 2018. A third season of the anime is in production.

[Via Otakomu]