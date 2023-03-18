Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Voice Actors Try Their Hand at Making Candy

The story of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale follows the story of Anne Halford, a candy crafter determined to become a Silver Sugar Master. Because of the anime's focus on confectionery making, it's perhaps only logical that the publicity campaigns would also focus on the craft.

Last month for Valentine's Day, Anne voice actress Yuka Nukui and Mythril Lid Pod voice actress Rie Takahashi tried their hand at making candy. Now the male actors have returned the favor for White Day on Tuesday. Kadokawa is streaming a video of Shalle Fen Shalle voice actor Masaaki Mizunaka and Hugh Mercury voice actor Tomoaki Maeno 's attempt at making a whipped cream treat from a Kracie Popin' Cookin' Kit.

The actors did not encounter any major stumbling blocks in their candy-making venture, although they did comment that some of the steps were finicky.

You can also watch Nukui and Takahashi's attempt below:

The anime premiered on January 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Source: Press Release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.