Crunchyroll Streams Bastions Korean Animated Superhero Show With BTS Songs

Here's a show for all the K-pop stans out there!began streaming theKorean 3D animated superhero series on Saturday. The series is streaming worldwide, excluding China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North Korea, and South Korea.

Notably, the series features music by the popular Korean boy group BTS, as well as the girl group Le Sserafim and singers Heize and AleXa. BTS will provide the main track and theme song, and it is the group's first major project since releasing its anthology album "Proof" last June. Thymos Media, which is producing the series, commented: "BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony."

Crunchyroll describes the series as follows:

These unconventional heroes are gearing up to prevent disaster! In a world where superpowers are the norm, a group of beloved idols work together to keep society safe. But they're about to face a new enemy: Wash Green. This megacorporation may call itself eco-friendly, but it's really the leader in environmental pollution. Can Bastions persevere and save the planet?

Crunchyroll 's Chief Content Officer Asa Suehira indicated his interest in using the platform for Asian animation beyond Japan. " Crunchyroll has an extraordinary opportunity to introduce fans to more animation styles from Asia, and this exciting new series from Korea does just that. And having the music of so many K-pop stars really broadens the appeal of Bastions ," he commented.

