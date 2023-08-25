×
Interest
Honey and Clover Author Likens the Manga to a Fire that Consumed Her Life

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Recently, Chica Umino, author of Honey and Clover, wrote about the manga and its impact on her life in a poetic series of tweets.

honeyandclover
©「ハチミツとクローバー」バナー ©羽海野チカ
Recently, after sharing the announcement that all of Honey and Clover would be available on Young Animal Web for free for the next three weeks in Japan, Chica Umino, author of Honey and Clover, wrote about the manga and its impact on her life in a poetic series of tweets.
[...] Honey and Clover was the spell I used to continually stoke the fire in my life. All kinds of things were consumed by flame and in that burnt field [that was my life], only Honey and Clover remained. It is a story I cherish.

---

When I drew the final chapter—when the final volume came out—Honey and Clover was the last remaining thing in that burnt field. The characters lived inside it but everyone was trapped inside the pages of that now-closed book. I was left in my office alone, unable to speak. It's a feeling that I really can't put into words. I was unable to move.

Honey and Clover was put on hiatus twice. I packed my backpack full of magazine printouts and shopped around [for other publishers]. Serialization continued across three different magazines and it was able to reach its conclusion. It's a truly happy story.

You always supported Honey and Clover. It's all thanks to you readers [that it was a success]. Even now, you continue to treasure it. Truly, thank you very much.

---

While making it, Honey and Clover started three times and ended three times. It ended up becoming like this old house with an odd shape. I think that, when reading it the first time though, it's a difficult read. I'm sorry about that. But through to the end, I pounded it out without any regard for appearances. Honey and Clover is so important to me—and so painful—that even I can hardly open it.

Source: Chica Imino on X

