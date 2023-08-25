Honey and Clover Author Likens the Manga to a Fire that Consumed Her Life

When I drew the final chapter—when the final volume came out— Honey and Clover was the last remaining thing in that burnt field. The characters lived inside it but everyone was trapped inside the pages of that now-closed book. I was left in my office alone, unable to speak. It's a feeling that I really can't put into words. I was unable to move.

Honey and Clover

You always supported Honey and Clover . It's all thanks to you readers [that it was a success]. Even now, you continue to treasure it. Truly, thank you very much.

