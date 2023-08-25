Interest
Honey and Clover Author Likens the Manga to a Fire that Consumed Her Life
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
最終回を描き上げ— 羽海野🌸17巻8/29発売 (@CHICAUMINO) August 21, 2023
最終巻が届いた時
焼け野原に最後に残ったハチクロの
その中に住んでいた登場人物たちが
みんな本の中に閉じられて
私だけが仕事部屋に残され
言葉にできない
本当に言葉にできないきもちで
うごけませんでした
[...] Honey and Clover was the spell I used to continually stoke the fire in my life. All kinds of things were consumed by flame and in that burnt field [that was my life], only Honey and Clover remained. It is a story I cherish.
When I drew the final chapter—when the final volume came out—Honey and Clover was the last remaining thing in that burnt field. The characters lived inside it but everyone was trapped inside the pages of that now-closed book. I was left in my office alone, unable to speak. It's a feeling that I really can't put into words. I was unable to move.
作中で3回簡易最終回と— 羽海野🌸17巻8/29発売 (@CHICAUMINO) August 21, 2023
3回のはじめましてがあり
とてもいびつな形の古い家のような姿になり
初めて読まれる方がとても読みにくいと思い
申し訳ないです
でも、最終回までなりふり構わず打ち込みました
大切すぎて苦しくてもう自分でも
開く事がなかなかできないです
Honey and Clover was put on hiatus twice. I packed my backpack full of magazine printouts and shopped around [for other publishers]. Serialization continued across three different magazines and it was able to reach its conclusion. It's a truly happy story.
You always supported Honey and Clover. It's all thanks to you readers [that it was a success]. Even now, you continue to treasure it. Truly, thank you very much.
While making it, Honey and Clover started three times and ended three times. It ended up becoming like this old house with an odd shape. I think that, when reading it the first time though, it's a difficult read. I'm sorry about that. But through to the end, I pounded it out without any regard for appearances. Honey and Clover is so important to me—and so painful—that even I can hardly open it.
Source: Chica Imino on X