Bandai Namco Reveals Concept Art, Visual for 2025 World Expo's 'Gundam Next Future Pavilion'

Bandai Namco's pavilion designed with image of "future space airport" in mind

Last year Bandai Namco Holdings announced that it will have a Gundam -themed area at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka. On Friday, the company revealed the name of the area and a visual, as well as concept art of what it will look like from the outside.

The name of the area will be "Gundam Next Future Pavilion." The tagline on the image below reads, "It will connect to the 'future'."

© 創通・サンライズ

The pavilion is designed with the image of a "future space airport" in mind, with a worldview of humans extending to living in space.

© 創通・サンライズ

The company aims to use the Gundam Pavilion to demonstrate the brand's future aspirations, encourage collaborative creations, and create a link with the virtual world. It will hold a "grand demonstration experiment" in order to "solve the problems of the future society based on Mobile Suit Gundam ."

The 2025 World Expo is scheduled to take place from April 13 to October 13, 2025 on the man-made Yumeshima island in Osaka Bay. This will be the second time Osaka has hosted a World Expo after Expo '70, 55 years earlier (a remnant of that expo includes the famous Tower of the Sun for those of you who are 20th Century Boys fans).

Anime creator and director Shoji Kawamori is one of 10 co-producers of Osaka's Expo 2025. Pikachu and Hello Kitty are among the ambassadors promoting the city of Osaka during the expo.

Unfortunately, lately concerns have been growing about the event, due to the slower-than-expected constructions of the pavilions from overseas participants.

Tickets to the event will go on sale on November 30. For more information about the event, including the absolute monstrosity that is the event's mascot Myaku Myaku, you can go to the event's website.

The World Expo is held every five years and can last for up to six months in their host city.

Source: Gundam.info





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.