Sora Amamiya Edits Anime While Eating Cheetos (But She Shouldn't)

Amamiya stars in ad as anime studio editor who adds unexpected surprise in animation scene

Sora Amamiya 's Cheetos adventures continue, this time in a position very familiar to many keyboard warriors: having to type on a keyboard and not stain it with your Cheetos-powdered fingers.

In the second of three Cheetos ads featuring Amamiya, she plays an editor at the fictional "Chester Studio" anime studio, skillfully editing a video while avoiding touching the keyboard with her Cheetos fingers. But mistakes will happen. Upon presenting a finished cut to some producers, the editor accidentally adds some unexpected elements to the video, which she scrambles to fix.

In the first Cheetos commercial from yesterday, she played a Cheetos-fingered animator who adds some unexpected creativity to a cut of animation. It's that cut that is featured in the editor's monitor in the second ad above.

Amamiya will star in three ads, all featuring her as a different worker in the fictional "Chester Studio" anime studio. In the third ad coming tomorrow, Amamiya will play a voice actress voicing a narrator for a Cheetos ad. The campaign proclaims Cheetos (and its deliciously troublesome dust) as "the world's No. 1 buggy puffy snack."