Happy New Year 2024 From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part II

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
From Love Live! Nijigasaki, Macross, Nier Reincarnation, Reincarnated as a Sword, Pierrot, and more!

More colorful and dragon-themed 2024 New Year greetings from anime, manga and game creators!

Kamen Rider Geats

nykamen
Image via Kamen Rider Geats' Twitter account
© 石森プロ・テレビ朝日・ADK EM・東映

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club

Macross

The Macross franchise will celebrate triple anniversaries in 2024!

newyear2024_japan-3_hp
Image via Macross' website

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story

The game's new special character commercial features Asuka Tatsuki, whose name and powers are themed around the dragon.

Naoki Serizawa (Saru Lock Reboot manga)

nynaoki
Image via Naoki Serizawa's Twitter account
© Naoki Serizawa

Nier Reincarnation

Reincarnated as a Sword

nysword
Image via Reincarnated as a Sword anime's Twitter account
© 棚架ユウ・るろお／マイクロマガジン社／転剣製作委員会

Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions

nyron
Image via Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions anime's Twitter account
© 天野明／集英社・鴨乃橋ロンの禁断推理製作委員会

Skip and Loafer

gcasarkagaeyz31
Image via Skip and Loafer anime's Twitter account
©高松美咲・講談社／「スキップとローファー」製作委員会

Studio Pierrot

follow-up of Happy New Year 2024 From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part I
