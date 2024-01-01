Interest
Happy New Year 2024 From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part II
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
From Love Live! Nijigasaki, Macross, Nier Reincarnation, Reincarnated as a Sword, Pierrot, and more!
More colorful and dragon-themed 2024 New Year greetings from anime, manga and game creators!
Kamen Rider Geats
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club
Macross
The Macross franchise will celebrate triple anniversaries in 2024!
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story
The game's new special character commercial features Asuka Tatsuki, whose name and powers are themed around the dragon.
Naoki Serizawa (Saru Lock Reboot manga)
Nier Reincarnation
Reincarnated as a Sword
Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions
Skip and Loafer
Studio Pierrot