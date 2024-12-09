BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Game Collaborates With Unlikeliest Anime

The mobile game based on the hit girl's bandpartners with the bloody anime

The BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! game revealed an upcoming collaboration with the Chainsaw Man anime on December 8. The collaboration begins on December 15.

Bushiroad , the publishers of BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!, said that the collaboration will include “five new Limited Members inspired by Chainsaw Man characters, two new cover songs, login gifts, and more.” The characters include Rui Yashio, Rimi Ushigome, Ran Mitake, Sayo Hikawa, and Toko Kirigaya in the styles of Aki Hayakawa, Kobeni, Denji, Makima, and Power from Chainsaw Man . The two new cover songs are the opening and ending theme songs of Chainsaw Man , “CHAINSAW BLOOD” and “Fighting Song.”

The crossover will also include a limited-time “CHAINSAW AMPL'IF'IER” event and a collab mission. Players can earn event points for in-game rewards including stamps and stars. For the collab mission, players can “redeem collab limited prizes, such as the Collab Limited Live2D Costume in the style of ‘Pochita’, decorative Pins of five collab members, Player Titles, special Live Boost Item ‘Ultimate Toast’ (recovers 10 Live Boosts) and more!”

The collaboration lasts until December 25. The CHAINSAW AMPL“IF”IER event will last until December 23.