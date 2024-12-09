×
Interest
BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Game Collaborates With Unlikeliest Anime

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The mobile game based on the hit girl's band franchise partners with the bloody anime Chainsaw Man

bang_dream_chaisaw_man_01
Image courtesy of Bushiroad
© @BanG Dream! Project @Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

The BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! game revealed an upcoming collaboration with the Chainsaw Man anime on December 8. The collaboration begins on December 15.

Bushiroad, the publishers of BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!, said that the collaboration will include “five new Limited Members inspired by Chainsaw Man characters, two new cover songs, login gifts, and more.” The characters include Rui Yashio, Rimi Ushigome, Ran Mitake, Sayo Hikawa, and Toko Kirigaya in the styles of Aki Hayakawa, Kobeni, Denji, Makima, and Power from Chainsaw Man. The two new cover songs are the opening and ending theme songs of Chainsaw Man, “CHAINSAW BLOOD” and “Fighting Song.”

bang_dream_chaisaw_man_03
Image courtesy of Bushiroad
© @BanG Dream! Project @Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA
bang_dream_chaisaw_man_04
Image courtesy of Bushiroad
© @BanG Dream! Project @Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA
bang_dream_chaisaw_man_07
Image courtesy of Bushiroad
© @BanG Dream! Project @Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA
bang_dream_chaisaw_man_08
Image courtesy of Bushiroad
© @BanG Dream! Project @Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA
bang_dream_chaisaw_man_08
Image courtesy of Bushiroad
© @BanG Dream! Project @Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA
bang_dream_chaisaw_man_10
Image courtesy of Bushiroad
© @BanG Dream! Project @Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA
bang_dream_chaisaw_man_11
Image courtesy of Bushiroad
© @BanG Dream! Project @Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

The crossover will also include a limited-time “CHAINSAW AMPL'IF'IER” event and a collab mission. Players can earn event points for in-game rewards including stamps and stars. For the collab mission, players can “redeem collab limited prizes, such as the Collab Limited Live2D Costume in the style of ‘Pochita’, decorative Pins of five collab members, Player Titles, special Live Boost Item ‘Ultimate Toast’ (recovers 10 Live Boosts) and more!”

bang_dream_chaisaw_man_02
Image courtesy of Bushiroad
© @BanG Dream! Project @Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

The collaboration lasts until December 25. The CHAINSAW AMPL“IF”IER event will last until December 23.

Sources: Email correspondence, BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!'s X/Twitter account

