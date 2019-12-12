News
Uchi Tama Anime Reveals Promo Video, Additional Cast

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Yuka Terasaki, Minami Takahashi, Ayane Sakura, Masaya Takatsuka join cast

The official website and Twitter account for Uchi Tama!? ~ Uchi no Tama Shirimasen ka?~, the anime based on Sony Creative Products Inc.'s Uchi Tama!? project, revealed a promotional video, television commercial, additional cast, the ending theme song, and additional broadcast information on Friday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Yuka Terasaki as Takeshi Okamoto

Minami Takahashi as Kun Kuramochi

Ayane Sakura as Emi Hanasaki

Masaya Takatsuka as Tomekichi Kiso

The anime's cast will perform the ending theme song, and it will change every week. Sōma Saitō will perform the song "Hidamari o Sagashite" (Search for a Sunny Spot) as his character Tama Okamoto for episode 1.

The series will premiere on Fuji TV's Noitamina block on January 9 at 24:55 (effectively January 10 at 12:55 a.m.). The anime will debut later that night on TV Iwate-Menkoi, Sakuranbo TV, Saga TV, Kansai TV, Tokai TV, Akita TV, Sendai Broadcasting, Kagoshima Television Station Co., Ltd., Fukushima TV, Niigata Sogo Television Inc., TV Kumamoto Co., Ltd., Nagano Broadcasting Systems, Inc., TV Shizuoka, TV Shinhiroshima, TV Nishinippon, and Ehime Asahi Television. The series will then debut on San-in Chuo Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd. on January 20.

The previously announced cast members are:

Kiyoshi Matsuda (Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear, Kakegurui××) is directing the anime at MAPPA and Lapin Track (Sarazanmai). Kimiko Ueno (The Royal Tutor, Kuromajyo-san ga Tōru!!) is in charge of series scripts. Mai Otsuka (Shakugan no Shana, Non Non Biyori, This Art Club Has a Problem!) is designing the characters. [email protected] from the music group MYTH&ROID is composing the music.

Sony Creative Products created the Tama and Friends characters in 1983. The anime adaptations began with an original video anime series in 1989, followed by the Sanchome no Tama: Uchi no Tama Shirimasenka? television anime in 1994 and the anime film San-chōme no Tama: Onegai! Momo-chan o Sagashite!! in 1993. A spinoff television anime, Tama & Friends: Sagase! Mahō no Punipuni Stone, aired in 2006. A new Tama and Friends short anime premiered in 2016. 4Kids Entertainment licensed the original television anime in 2001 and aired an English-dubbed version in North America.

Sources: Press release, Uchi Tama!? anime's website and Twitter account

