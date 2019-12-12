News
Uchi Tama Anime Reveals Promo Video, Additional Cast
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
The official website and Twitter account for Uchi Tama!? ~ Uchi no Tama Shirimasen ka?~, the anime based on Sony Creative Products Inc.'s Uchi Tama!? project, revealed a promotional video, television commercial, additional cast, the ending theme song, and additional broadcast information on Friday.
\#うちタマ 最新PV&CM公開/— TVアニメ「うちタマ?! ~うちのタマ知りませんか?~」公式 (@uchitama_anime) December 12, 2019
フジテレビ“ノイタミナ”での初回放送時間が変更となっていますので、ご注意ください!
第1話:1/9(木)25:10~25:40(15分押し)
さらに、各局の追加放送情報も決定!詳しくは公式サイトで!https://t.co/BYkO8P07B4
放送をお楽しみに♪ pic.twitter.com/sevWkC6wjE
\エンディング・テーマはタマ&フレンズが担当🐶/— TVアニメ「うちタマ?! ~うちのタマ知りませんか?~」公式 (@uchitama_anime) December 12, 2019
エンディング・テーマは週替わりで
タマ&フレンズが担当!
第1話エンディング・テーマは
岡本タマ!
『ひだまりを探して』
岡本タマ(CV.斉藤壮馬)#うちタマ pic.twitter.com/YYFr6YFyig
The newly announced cast members are:
Yuka Terasaki as Takeshi Okamoto
Minami Takahashi as Kun Kuramochi
Ayane Sakura as Emi Hanasaki
Masaya Takatsuka as Tomekichi Kiso
The anime's cast will perform the ending theme song, and it will change every week. Sōma Saitō will perform the song "Hidamari o Sagashite" (Search for a Sunny Spot) as his character Tama Okamoto for episode 1.
The series will premiere on Fuji TV's Noitamina block on January 9 at 24:55 (effectively January 10 at 12:55 a.m.). The anime will debut later that night on TV Iwate-Menkoi, Sakuranbo TV, Saga TV, Kansai TV, Tokai TV, Akita TV, Sendai Broadcasting, Kagoshima Television Station Co., Ltd., Fukushima TV, Niigata Sogo Television Inc., TV Kumamoto Co., Ltd., Nagano Broadcasting Systems, Inc., TV Shizuoka, TV Shinhiroshima, TV Nishinippon, and Ehime Asahi Television. The series will then debut on San-in Chuo Television Broadcasting Co., Ltd. on January 20.
The previously announced cast members are:
- Sōma Saitō as Tama Okamoto
- Kensho Ono as Pochi Yamada
- Yusuke Shirai as Tora Kiso
- Yūma Uchida as Be Kawahara
- Kana Hanazawa as Momo Hanasaki
- Tomoyo Kurosawa as Koma Oketani
- Yuuki Kaji as Nora
- Yuichiro Umehara as Kuro Mikawa
- Wataru Hatano as Gon Noda
- Tomoaki Maeno as Buru Kuramochi
Kiyoshi Matsuda (Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear, Kakegurui××) is directing the anime at MAPPA and Lapin Track (Sarazanmai). Kimiko Ueno (The Royal Tutor, Kuromajyo-san ga Tōru!!) is in charge of series scripts. Mai Otsuka (Shakugan no Shana, Non Non Biyori, This Art Club Has a Problem!) is designing the characters. [email protected] from the music group MYTH&ROID is composing the music.
Sony Creative Products created the Tama and Friends characters in 1983. The anime adaptations began with an original video anime series in 1989, followed by the Sanchome no Tama: Uchi no Tama Shirimasenka? television anime in 1994 and the anime film San-chōme no Tama: Onegai! Momo-chan o Sagashite!! in 1993. A spinoff television anime, Tama & Friends: Sagase! Mahō no Punipuni Stone, aired in 2006. A new Tama and Friends short anime premiered in 2016. 4Kids Entertainment licensed the original television anime in 2001 and aired an English-dubbed version in North America.
Sources: Press release, Uchi Tama!? anime's website and Twitter account
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history