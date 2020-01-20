Netflix to Stream Studio Ghibli Films Globally Except in U.S., Canada, Japan

21 films to debut across February, March, April on service

Netflix , Studio Ghibli , and Wild Bunch International announced on Monday that Netflix will stream 21 Studio Ghibli films worldwide except for the United States, Canada, and Japan.

The films will feature subtitles in 28 languages and dubbed versions in "up to" 20 languages.

The following films will be available on February 1:

The following films will be available on March 1:

These films will be available on April 1:

HBO Max and GKIDS announced in October that HBO Max will begin streaming the "entire Studio Ghibli film library" of 21 feature films in spring 2020. GKIDS also released 21 Studio Ghibli films for for digital download-to-own in the U.S. and Canada on December 17 on digital transaction platforms including Apple TV , Amazon VOD , Vudu , Google Play , Sony , Microsoft , and FandangoNOW.

GKIDS has released the films on home video in North America. The distributor also regularly screens the films theatrically in North America, and Fathom Events began holding an annual " Studio Ghibli Fest" series of screenings in 2017.

