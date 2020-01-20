News
Netflix to Stream Studio Ghibli Films Globally Except in U.S., Canada, Japan
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Netflix, Studio Ghibli, and Wild Bunch International announced on Monday that Netflix will stream 21 Studio Ghibli films worldwide except for the United States, Canada, and Japan.
The films will feature subtitles in 28 languages and dubbed versions in "up to" 20 languages.
The following films will be available on February 1:
- Castle in the Sky
- My Neighbor Totoro
- Kiki's Delivery Service
- Only Yesterday
- Porco Rosso
- Ocean Waves
- Tales from Earthsea
The following films will be available on March 1:
- Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
- Princess Mononoke
- My Neighbors the Yamadas
- Spirited Away
- The Cat Returns
- Arrietty
- The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
These films will be available on April 1:
- Pom Poko
- Whisper of the Heart
- Howl's Moving Castle
- Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea
- From Up On Poppy Hill
- The Wind Rises
- When Marnie Was There
HBO Max and GKIDS announced in October that HBO Max will begin streaming the "entire Studio Ghibli film library" of 21 feature films in spring 2020. GKIDS also released 21 Studio Ghibli films for for digital download-to-own in the U.S. and Canada on December 17 on digital transaction platforms including Apple TV, Amazon VOD, Vudu, Google Play, Sony, Microsoft, and FandangoNOW.
GKIDS has released the films on home video in North America. The distributor also regularly screens the films theatrically in North America, and Fathom Events began holding an annual "Studio Ghibli Fest" series of screenings in 2017.
Source: Press release