Carole & Tuesday's Nai Br.XX, Celeina Ann to Perform at SXSW Event

The South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas announced on Thursday that Nai Br.XX and Celeina Ann ⁠— the singing voices for Carole and Tuesday, respectively in the Carole & Tuesday anime ⁠— will perform at this year's event on March 17. The event will take place from March 13-22. The event will mark the first performance for the duo outside of Japan.

The in-anime characters Carole and Tuesday performed at a fictional SXSW concert on Mars in episode 16 of the series.

The third concert for the anime series streamed live worldwide on January 19. The first concert took place on August 11, and the second concert took place on October 6. All three concerts took place in Tokyo.

The anime premiered on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block on April 10. The show also premiered on Netflix that same week in Japan only, with new episodes streaming on Thursdays on Netflix . The first half of the 24-episode anime series debuted worldwide on Netflix on August 30, and the second half debuted on December 24.

Sources: Press release, SXSW (link 2), Comic Natalie