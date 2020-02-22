Dorohedoro Anime Casts Shigeru Chiba as Chidaruma

Anime premiered on January 12

The official website for the television anime of Q Hayashida 's Dorohedoro manga revealed on Saturday that Shigeru Chiba is joining the show's cast as Chidaruma.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 12. The anime streams in Japan on Netflix , and Netflix premiered the show before its premiere on Japanese television. The anime will have 12 television episodes plus six new "Ma no Omake" (Magic Bonus) original video anime episodes. The bonus episodes will have a total runtime of about 30 minutes. The series' second Blu-ray Disc box set will include the bonus episodes when in ships on June 17.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story in the first volume:

In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Garo the Animation , Garo: Divine Flame , Kakegurui ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 , Vinland Saga ) is in charge of series composition. Tomohiro Kishi ( 91 Days , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is designing the characters. [K]NoW_NAME ( Sakura Quest , Fairy gone ) are composing the music.